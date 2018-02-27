National Kahlua Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


The Lua abides.

PC hardware and computing

  1. GPU compute performance of the Ryzen 5 2400G @ PC Perspective
  2. Corsair Obsidian Series 500D review @ bit-tech
  3. Heatkiller IV Pro Threadripper water block review @ HardOCP
  4. The Intel Optane SSD 900P review @ HardwareCanucks
  5. Acer Spin 5 laptop review @ Hexus
  6. Netgear Nighthawk X6S tri-band mesh extender review @ HotHardware
  7. Corsair AX1600i 1600W review @ JonnyGuru
  8. SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset review @ KitGuru
  9. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Corsair Obsidian Series 500D review @ TechSpot
  11. Philips 328P6AUBREB monitor review @ TFT Central
  12. ADATA XPG Gammix S10 M.2 solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Netrunner online is rough but worth the click @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. How a fight over Star Wars download codes could reshape copyright law @ Ars Technica
  3. Tickets, please! Watch Papers, Please's official short film @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Warcraft 3 is looking fine on modern widescreens @ Quarter To Three
  5. In search of pixel perfection with the Analogue Super NT @ Engadget

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. This 3D-printed robotic vacuum sucks @ HackADay
  2. Order drinks with your mind @ HackADay
  3. Budget mining on the Radeon RX 560, Radeon RX 550 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti @ Legit Reviews
  4. Nokia's latest nostalgia-bait feature phone is the 8110 "Banana Phone" @ Ars Technica (there can be only one Bananaphone)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Robot snake harnesses ancient Japanese paper craft @ New Atlas
  2. Jupiter's Great Red Spot may soon disappear @ Slashdot
  3. Automated cars are not able to use the automated car wash @ Slashdot
  4. Big beef looms over definition of lab-grown meat @ New Atlas (and yet, the real travesty is what can pass for 'cheese' these days)
  5. How brain scans can read your mind to reconstruct the face you're thinking of @ New Atlas (can this actually be real, already?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Complete this 2,000-piece puzzle to win free cheese @ atlasobscura.com
  2. DeepCool MF120 frameless WIFI RGB fan review @ Guru3D
  3. No time for a breakfast soufflé? Try a 'soufflazy' @ nytimes.com (made the cut based on the awesome name alone)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options