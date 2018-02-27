Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 and Pro Engine make colorful canvases

Wacom is expanding its Cintiq Pro lineup of pen displays with the Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24, a 24" pen-sensitive screen with a resolution of 3840x2160. The company isn't kidding around when it says the display is made for creative pros, touting the 10-bit IPS panel's color accuracy and 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space. Along with that bit of kit, Wacom also announed the Cintiq Pro Engine docking-station-esque PC that slots into the back of the Pro Pen Display 24. Buyers can pick between versions built around Intel's Core i5-7300HQ or Xeon E3-1505 v6 processors, along with Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics.

The Cintiq Pro 24 is designed for use with the included Pro Pen 2 and can sense up to 8192 levels of pressure. Wacom rates the Pro 24's brightness at 350 cd/m², the response time at 14 ms, and the contrast ratio at 1000:1. The company says the Pro 24 should offer reduced parallax effect (probably compared to older Wacom displays) and near-zero latency.

The Pro 24 has USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort inputs. Around the back, an integrated stand can prop the display up at a 5° angle, and detachable legs can push that angle up to 20°. Users looking for even more adjustability can pick up Wacom's optional ergonomic stand. The company's 17-buttons ExpressKey remote is also sold à la carte. Wacom says a future version of the Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 will be sensitive to both pen and touch input, and that a bigger 32" model is also coming before the end of 2018.

The Cintiq Pro Engine docks into the back of a Cintiq Pro 24 and talks to it by way of a USB Type-C interface. The base model has the previously-mentioned Intel Core i5-7300HQ mobile CPU, 16 GB of DDR4 memory on a single module, and a 256- GB NVMe SSD. The Xeon E3-1505 v6 version gets 32 GB of DDR4 memory spread across two sticks and a 512-GB SSD. Both versions come with an Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics card. We couldn't find the Quadro P3200 on Nvidia's website, but TechPowerUp says the P3200 uses a mobile GP104 GPU with half of the shaders disabled for a final count of 1280. TPU says the card has a 192-bit-wide interface to 6 GB of GDDR5 memory.

Users can attach displays and peripherals to the Pro Engine using an HDMI connector, a mini-DisplayPort, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, or two out-facing USB-C ports. The Pro Engine talks without wires by way of 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The SSD is upgradeable, and Core i5 buyers can add in a second memory module to reach the 32 GB maximum supported capacity. The docking system will work with the 24" Cintiq Pro as well as the upcoming 32" version.

The pen-sensing version of the Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 will start shipping in March at prices ranging from $1,999 to $2,499. Both versions of the Cintiq Pro Engine are expected in May. The Core i5 version will run buyers $2,499 and the Xeon flagship model will set shoppers back $3,299.