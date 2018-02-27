Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 and Pro Engine make colorful canvases


by Wayne Manion

Wacom is expanding its Cintiq Pro lineup of pen displays with the Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24, a 24" pen-sensitive screen with a resolution of 3840x2160. The company isn't kidding around when it says the display is made for creative pros, touting the 10-bit IPS panel's color accuracy and 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space. Along with that bit of kit, Wacom also announed the Cintiq Pro Engine docking-station-esque PC that slots into the back of the Pro Pen Display 24. Buyers can pick between versions built around Intel's Core i5-7300HQ or Xeon E3-1505 v6 processors, along with Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics. 


Wacom Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 with optional ExpressKey remote

The Cintiq Pro 24 is designed for use with the included Pro Pen 2 and can sense up to 8192 levels of pressure. Wacom rates the Pro 24's brightness at 350 cd/m², the response time at 14 ms, and the contrast ratio at 1000:1. The company says the Pro 24 should offer reduced parallax effect (probably compared to older Wacom displays) and near-zero latency.

The Pro 24 has USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort inputs. Around the back, an integrated stand can prop the display up at a 5° angle, and detachable legs can push that angle up to 20°. Users looking for even more adjustability can pick up Wacom's optional ergonomic stand. The company's 17-buttons ExpressKey remote is also sold à la carte. Wacom says a future version of the Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 will be sensitive to both pen and touch input, and that a bigger 32" model is also coming before the end of 2018.

The Cintiq Pro Engine docks into the back of a Cintiq Pro 24 and talks to it by way of a USB Type-C interface. The base model has the previously-mentioned Intel Core i5-7300HQ mobile CPU, 16 GB of DDR4 memory on a single module, and a 256- GB NVMe SSD. The Xeon E3-1505 v6 version gets 32 GB of DDR4 memory spread across two sticks and a 512-GB SSD. Both versions come with an Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics card. We couldn't find the Quadro P3200 on Nvidia's website, but TechPowerUp says the P3200 uses a mobile GP104 GPU with half of the shaders disabled for a final count of 1280. TPU says the card has a 192-bit-wide interface to 6 GB of GDDR5 memory.

Users can attach displays and peripherals to the Pro Engine using an HDMI connector, a mini-DisplayPort, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, or two out-facing USB-C ports. The Pro Engine talks without wires by way of 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The SSD is upgradeable, and Core i5 buyers can add in a second memory module to reach the 32 GB maximum supported capacity. The docking system will work with the 24" Cintiq Pro as well as the upcoming 32" version.

The pen-sensing version of the Cintiq Pro Pen Display 24 will start shipping in March at prices ranging from $1,999 to $2,499. Both versions of the Cintiq Pro Engine are expected in May. The Core i5 version will run buyers $2,499 and the Xeon flagship model will set shoppers back $3,299.

