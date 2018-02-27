Cooler Master MasterCase H500P gets a Mesh White makeover

Cooler Master first launched the MasterCase H500P with little fanfare last September. In case you missed it then, it's a mid-tower case that takes full-sized PC hardware and cools it using a pair of 200-mm RGB LED fans. At that time, your color options were the same as those of the Ford Model T: any shade you wanted, as long as it was black. Some people prefer a lighter aesthetic, so Cooler Master is now offering the H500P in white in service of that stylistic decision.

Cooler Master refers to the new color specifically as "Mesh White." That's because the white version of the case replaces the transparent-but-solid front panel of the original model with a steel mesh. Behind that mesh sits a second screen designed to filter dust and other contaminants. Some users opined last year that the H500P couldn't really make use of its 200-mm fans due to its limited air intake, so this change should help assuage their concerns.

Aside from the mesh front, the new case is functionally identical to the existing MasterCase H500P. That means it's a wide-set mid-tower ATX case with tempered-glass sides. It has a separate compartment for the power supply and a pair of 3.5" disks, and you can also mount two 2.5" drives either on top of the PSU shroud or behind the motherboard. Presumably, with another pair of drive sleds, you could presumably use all four spaces. The case includes covers for the cable routing areas so that folks who view your box from the right side don't see your wire spaghetti through the case's glass exterior.

Besides the two included 200-mm fans up front, you can mount two more 20-cm spinners in the top. Alternatively, you can stick a trio of 120- or 140-mm fans in the top section. There's the usual 120-mm or 140-mm spot in the rear, and it comes pre-filled with a 140-mm fan. If you want to go all-in on the RGB LED business, Cooler Master includes a one-to-three splitter so that you can connect three fans to your LED controller. Liquid-cooling fans can mount 360-mm radiators in the front and top, as well as a 140-mm unit in the rear.

All in all, the revised MasterCase H500P looks to be a pretty solid choice for any build with a need for serious cooling—as long as it'll fit where you intend to put it. At 21.3" tall, 9.5" wide, and 21.4" deep (54 cm x 24 cm x 54 cm) it's not exactly svelte, and at 25 lbs (11.3 kg) it's rather ungainly, too. Those are the trade-offs we make for fashion and function, though. You can already pre-order the MasterCase H500P in Mesh White at Newegg for $149. The case will ship March 16.