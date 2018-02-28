BenQ EL2870U, EW3270U, and EX3501R marry function and FreeSync

Some monitors are specifically designed for photo editing, while others are meant for chugging through spreadsheets, emails, and memos. The new members of BenQ's E-Series display family are made for "video enjoyment," which we take to mean a combination of different entertainment-related uses. The EL2870U, EW3270U, and EX3501R monitors all offer big panels with high resolutions and AMD's FreeSync adaptive-refresh rate technology.

The most gamer-focused of the bunch is the EX3501R, a 35" 1800-R curved ultrawide monitor with a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 21:9 aspect ratio. If the extra immersion in FPS and racing games isn't enough to sell the screen to players, the VA panel with a 100-Hz refresh rate might put the EX3501R into some virtual shopping carts. BenQ says the EX3501R has a 4-ms response time, 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, a 2500:1 contrast ratio, and 300 cd/m² maximum brightness. Users can connect the display using its two HDMI 2.0 inputs, DisplayPort 1.4, or USB Type-C connectors. BenQ calls the monitor an HDR unit, though the panel's 8-bit color capability and brightness don't meet VESA's expectations for that kind of badging.

The EW3270U is a plus-sized all-rounder with a 32" panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. This VA display has an impressive 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. This monitor isn't as fast as the EX3501R, but it does have a wider color gamut and a 10-bit panel with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. The connector assortment is the same as its 35" ultrawide sibling, except the DisplayPort only meets the 1.2 specification. The EW3270U has a pair of 2-W speakers built in.

Buyers looking for a 3840x2160 panel for an affordable amount can check out the 28" EL2870U monitor. The panel is a TN unit, but BenQ claims it has 170° horizontal and 160° vertical viewing angles, as well as the ability to display over 1 billion colors. The upshot of the screen's TN technology is the 1-ms response time. BenQ claims the EL2870U can display 72% of the NTSC color space, roughly the same range as the EX3501R's 100% sRGB coverage. Inputs are limited to one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 connectors, but the screen does have a pair of speakers and a headphone jack.

The company touts the eyestrain-relieving benefits of its Brightness Intelligence Plus tech baked into all three new models. The feature offers automatic brightness and color temperature adjustment technology. We figure any kind of eye relief has to come in handy during long gaming sessions or streaming-video binges.

BenQ's EX3501R and EL2870U monitors are already available. The EL2870U will set buyers back $499, and the EX3501R trades hands for $899. We couldn't find the EW3270U for sale anywhere just yet, but it's probably not long in coming.