Lenovo Yoga 530 and Yoga 730 bend over backwards for Alexa

Sometimes it's easy to forget that laptops are also "mobile," even if we usually reserve that term for smartphones and tablets. Over at Mobile World Congress 2018, Lenovo revealed two new asanas: the Yoga 530 and Yoga 730. These machines are based on Kaby Lake-R CPUs and include IPS touchscreens with support for Lenovo's Active Pen 2. More unusually, they also include far-field microphones to work with the Alexa and Cortana assistants.

Folks who aren't familiar with Lenovo's Yoga series of laptops should know that these are folding-type 2-in-1 machines. The Yoga 530 measures 14" across and the Yoga 730 comes in 13.3" and 15.6" sizes. Lenovo will offer a lot of configurations for the new Yogas, but fortunately for this news writer they're fairly similar across the range. You can outfit one of the Alexa-ready Yogas with CPUs up to eighth-generation Core i7 processors and up to 16 GB of RAM. PCIe SSDs are the standard storage option, and your choices range from 128 GB to 512 GB for both the Yoga 530 and 13.3" Yoga 730. There's also a 1-TB PCIe SSD option on the 15.6" Yoga 730.

The Yoga 530 uses a 14" display in 1366x768 or 1920x1080 resolution, while the Yoga 730 comes in 13.3" and 15.6" versions with your choice of 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 displays. All of the above panels are IPS save for the 1366x768 unit on the 530, for which Lenovo doesn't specify a type. For pushing pixels, buyers get a default choice of Intel's UHD Graphics, and there are options for a GeForce MX130 chip on the Yoga 530 and a GeForce GTX 1050 on the 15.6" Yoga 730. The models with dedicated graphics also have full-sized HDMI ports.

The external connections vary a fair bit among the machines. The Yoga 530 gets two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C connector, a 3.5-mm audio combo jack, and an SD card reader. The 15.6" Yoga 730s is similar, but it trades away the SD card reader for Thunderbolt 3 capability on its USB Type-C port. Finally, the smaller of the Yoga 730s has a single USB Type-A port and two USB Type-C connectors with Thunderbolt 3 support.

All three machines charge via a USB Type-C port. Lenovo claims you can charge the new Yogas for 15 minutes and get 2 hours of usage. The company also says that a full charge will take you through 10 hours on the Yoga 530, 11.5 hours on the 13.3" Yoga 730, and either 9 hours (with a 4K screen) or 11 hours (with the 1920x1080 display) on the 15.6" Yoga 730.

If you just love talking to your computer, Lenovo's Yoga 730s will be available on the company's website and at "select retailers" in April. The 13" model will start at €999 (about $1010 after adjusting for VAT) and the 15" model will start at €1099 (about $1110). The 14" Yoga 530 is coming later this year in June starting at €549 ($554).