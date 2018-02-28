Rumor: Mobile Coffee Lake chip benches pop up in Geekbench database


by Wayne Manion

We've been salivating for Intel's Coffee Lake silicon to appear in laptops ever since we tested the desktop Core i7-8700K in early October. Benchmarks for laptops using a purported six-core, 12-thread Core i7-8750H chip are now starting to trickle into Geekbench's online database, and the results are what one would expect for a clock-speed bump and a 50% increase in core and thread counts.

Let's talk about Intel's existing products for a moment. Geekbench's Processor Benchmark chart lists the Kaby Core Lake Core i7-7700HQ at 4109 points in its single-thread test and 12,898 in the multi-threaded benchmark. The newer, lower-power Core i7-8550U earns 4211 Geek points with all threads but one tied behind its back and 12,977 when allowed to flex all of its muscles.

A pair of Quanta systems based on the rumored Core i7-8750H check in with single-thread scores of 4700 and 5008. The same systems earn marks of 17,504 and 20,715 in the multi-threaded version of the test. An HP system with the same CPU clocked in with a 4980 in the single-thread test and 19,402 in the multi-threaded benchmark. Geekbench results tend to vary run-to-run and system-to-system, so we aren't surprised by the gap between the lowest and highest scores. All three systems beat the Core i7-7700HQ and Core i7-8550U by around 20% in the single-thread tests and close to 50% in the multi-threaded tests.

The purported Intel Core i7-8750H in the benchmarked systems reported a base clock of 2.2 GHz and a boost clock of 4.09 GHz. The chip reports 9 MB of L3 cache, the same as the Core i5-8600K and its ilk, though it's still a 25% haircut when compared to the Core i7-8700K.

We'd like to thank Twitter user momomo_us for bringing these benchmark results to our attention. We think laptops with Coffee Lake six-core CPUs will start shipping around the end of the quarter.

