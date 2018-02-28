Wednesday deals: a Fractal Design Define R5 for $70 and more

Greetings, gerbildom at large. Europe's being hit by some really odd weather variations, but I'm pretty okay in my little corner with only some rain to deal with. Since going out and enjoying the sun isn't much of an option right now, I can perform my almost-second-favorite activity: hunting for hardware deals. Here's today's catch.

We're leading the charge today with the Fractal Design Define R5 case. This enclosure is a long-time TR favorite thanks to its near-perfect combination of cooling amenities, understated looks, and soundproofing. Newegg is currently running a sale on it, and you can get one for only $69.99 if you use the promo code EMCPRRW24. This deal isn't likely to last, so grab yours now.

Everyone loves a good deal on Intel's mighty Core i7-8700K processor and its six cores and twelve threads. Right now you can get one of these mighty chips for $339.99 from Amazon.

Coffee Lake and Ryzen CPUs are best served with a good helping of fast RAM. We figure the G.Skill Trident Z 16-GB kit with two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s is a perfect fit. It's currently selling for $182.99 at Newegg, only a few bucks more than common 2400 MT/s sets.

If you prefer the red team's processors and are looking for a suitable mobo, take a gander at this here ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac. You get a good helping of USB ports, metal-reinforced PCIe x16 slots, two M.2 sockets, and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity. Get one of these for a mere $99.99 from Newegg. Additionaly, you can take advantage of the $20 rebate card on offer.

There's a chance that the Define R5 displayed above might not be your kind of thing. How about this Phanteks Eclipse P400S instead? This mid-tower enclosure has a tempered-glass side panel, plenty of room for fans and radiators, and even a built-in RGB LED lighting controller. As an added bonus, the main panels are lined with soundproofing material. You can grab one of these from Newegg for $74.99 with the promo code EMCPRRX43. You can get $15 back by way of a rebate card, but hurry up—the deal only lasts through tomorrow.

It's possible you've bought a NAS box or are building your own home server. You're going to need a serious chunk of storage, like this two-pack of Toshiba N300 8-TB hard drives. These spinners have a 7200-RPM rotational speed, a generous 128 MB cache, and should be fine for any file-serving needs. Get this pair of 8-TB drives for $399.99 from Newegg—an amount that works out to an absurdly-low $25 per terabyte.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.