World Compliment Day Shortbread

by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Thrustmaster TS-PC wheel review @ PC Perspective
  2. Seasonic Prime 750W Gold power supply review @ HardOCP
  3. MSI Vigor GK80 keyboard review @ Hexus
  4. Chuwi SurBook 2 in 1 PC tablet review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti shoot-out: Asus Strix and Zotac AMP Extreme @ HotHardware (no point in adding shopping links for these as you can't buy them)

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Hands-on with the Talon Smart Ring controller @ Upload VR
  2. ESRB defends "fun" loot boxes as it starts labeling all "in-game purchases" @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Building a portable solar powered spot welder: charging supercapacitors @ HackADay
  2. Self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator accused of $5 billion crypto heist @ Ars Technica
  3. Bill Gates: cryptocurrency is 'rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way'  @ Slashdot (uhh...)
  4. Old modem, new internet. @ HackADay (I remember thinking it'd be so much cooler to have an external USRobotics modem instead of the internal no-name model I was stuck with back in the day)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Children struggle to hold pencils due to too much tech, doctors say @ Slashdot (word)
  2. California now allows driverless cars without a human behind the wheel @ Ars Technica
  3. Math shows some black holes erase your past and give you unlimited futures @ Slashdot
  4. Daffodils may contain a cancer-killing compound @ New Atlas (hot diggity!)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Behold the glory of a working cheddar cheese Rubik’s Cube @ nerdist.com
  2. Thermaltake View 37 RGB case review @ bit-tech
  3. Corsair HD120 RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers
  4. Cooler Master MA620P RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru
