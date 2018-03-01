World Compliment Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Thrustmaster TS-PC wheel review @ PC Perspective
- Seasonic Prime 750W Gold power supply review @ HardOCP
- MSI Vigor GK80 keyboard review @ Hexus
- Chuwi SurBook 2 in 1 PC tablet review @ TechPowerUp
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti shoot-out: Asus Strix and Zotac AMP Extreme @ HotHardware (no point in adding shopping links for these as you can't buy them)
Games, culture, and VR
- Hands-on with the Talon Smart Ring controller @ Upload VR
- ESRB defends "fun" loot boxes as it starts labeling all "in-game purchases" @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Building a portable solar powered spot welder: charging supercapacitors @ HackADay
- Self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator accused of $5 billion crypto heist @ Ars Technica
- Bill Gates: cryptocurrency is 'rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way' @ Slashdot (uhh...)
- Old modem, new internet. @ HackADay (I remember thinking it'd be so much cooler to have an external USRobotics modem instead of the internal no-name model I was stuck with back in the day)
Science, technology, and space news
- Children struggle to hold pencils due to too much tech, doctors say @ Slashdot (word)
- California now allows driverless cars without a human behind the wheel @ Ars Technica
- Math shows some black holes erase your past and give you unlimited futures @ Slashdot
- Daffodils may contain a cancer-killing compound @ New Atlas (hot diggity!)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Behold the glory of a working cheddar cheese Rubik’s Cube @ nerdist.com
- Thermaltake View 37 RGB case review @ bit-tech
- Corsair HD120 RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers
- Cooler Master MA620P RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru