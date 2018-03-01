Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L and Q300P are tidy and affordable

We got our first look at Cooler Master's MicroATX Q300 line of cases back at Computex last June, and we saw two of the three prototypes again at CES in January. Those same two models, the MasterBox Q300L and MasterBox Q300P, are now ready to ship to those builers that don't need a full ATX motherboard's expandability but aren't ready for the human oragami needed for most Mini-ITX builds.

The MasterBox Q300L is a rather understated case with a dark color scheme, a full-size transparent window, and an optional handle. The MasterBox Q300P uses the same core chassis but adds RGB LED illumination, a transparent front panel, and four removeable protrusions that can function as grab handles or elevating legs. The side-mounted I/O panel on the cases can be moved into any of six different locations depending on where the case is positioned relative to the user.

Both chassis fit Mini-ITX or microATX motherboards. Tower coolers up to 6.2" (15.7 cm) tall can sit astride the processor without hitting the side panel. Graphics cards as long as 14.2" (36 cm) can fit, as can ATX power supplies up to 6.3" (16 cm) in length. The Q300-series cases have room for two 2.5" storage devices and a single 3.5" drive. Luddites clinging to their optical media will need to invest in an external reader of some kind. Cooler Master says the Q300 siblings have 1.1" (2.8 cm) of room behind the back of the motherboard tray and the steel right side panel, which shoud aid in getting the feng shui of the main compartment just right.

The cases' shared core chassis means they both handle the same cooling gear. Builders can stuff in a 240-mm radiator behind the front panel and a 120-mm liquid-to-air cooler in the back panel. A pair of 120-mm fans fit in the top panel and another 120-mm rotating air mover mounts into the bottom side, just in front of the power supply. Cooler Master says the patterned plastic front and top panels of the Q300L aren't just decorative and act as removeable dust filters, too.

The more compact Q300L measures 15.2" deep, 9.1" wide, and 14.9" tall (39 cm x 23 cm x 38 cm). The Q300P has the same width, but the body mods push the depth and height to 17.7" (45 cm). The previously-referenced repositionable I/O panel has power and reset buttons, plus two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and audio jacks for a headset. The Q300L has a single 120-mm fan pre-installed in the back panel.

Cooler Master's MasterBox Q300L is available now from Newegg for an affordable $40. The more accessorized MasterBox Q300P is listed for $70 at the same e-tailer, though it's currently listed as out of stock. Some of the extra scratch for the Q300P goes to the addition of an RGB LED controller and a pair of factory-equipped color-changing fans in the front panel. As for the third prototype in the series, the company hasn't shown or talked about the MasterBox Q300T since Computex.