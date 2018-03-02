Fractal Design uses its shrink ray to make the Meshify C Mini

Hot on the heels of fleshing out its Meshify C ATX chassis lineup with two new side panel variations, the company is applying the tesselated mesh front panel treatment to its well-liked Define C Mini microATX chassis. The result is the Meshify C Mini, which we'll explore immediately.

The Meshify C Mini is essentially a Define C Mini with the plain front swapped out for an angular mesh grille. The new front panel adds an aggressive appearance and allows for direct fore-aft airflow through the pair of front-mounted fans and the single spinning air mover in the back. The case holds micro-ATX motherboards, conventional CPU coolers as tall as 6.8" (17.2 cm), graphics cards as long as 12.4" (31.5 cm), and ATX power supplies with a maximum length of 6.9" (17.5 cm). Builders can fit three 2.5" drives and two 3.5" storage devices in the supplied mounts.

Builders with no love for liquid cooling can move the front-mounted 120-mm fan to the bottom panel and leave the rear-mounted spinner of the same size in place. The front mounts can then ensconse a pair of 140-mm rotating air pushers, and a like-sized pair will find lodging in the top panel. Those unafraid to get wet can put a 280-mm radiator in the front, a 240-mm heat exchanger in the top, and a little 120-mm unit on the back panel.

TechPowerUp says Fractal's Meshify C Mini micro-ATX chassis is available now for $90, though we weren't able to find it at our favorite e-tailers on this fine Friday morning. The Mini-Meshify C is available only with a dark-tinted tempered glass side panel for the time being.