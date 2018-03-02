Friday deals: a Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 for $200 and more

Hullo, gerbils. You'll be happy (I think) to know that the massive cold, snow, and ice that's hitting most of Europe hasn't made its way to this little corner planted by the sea. All the ice in England is sure to give the Brits a new meaning to "stiff upper lip." Anyway, I have time aplenty to hunt down the hardware that you're dying for. Get your credit cards out and let's get this going right away.

We're starting the party today with two motherboards. The first is Asus' ROG Strix B350-F Gaming. This Ryzen-ready slab o' circuits comes with two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet, and a fancy Realtek S1220A audio codec. The main PCIe slots are metal-reinforced, and there's an M.2 PCIe x4 socket available for fast storage. Grab this board today from Newegg $109.99. If you want to get $20 back, Newegg has a rebate card available for you.

If you play in Intel's playground, you're probably frothing at the mouth at the prospect of this here Z370 Aorus Gaming 7. This gorgeous mobo is fitted with everything short of a coffee maker. You get a beefy set of VRMs that are going to come in handy when overclocking, metal-reinforced PCIe x16 slots, and Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. Audio output is delivered by an ESS Sabre DAC, and there are enough onboard RGB LEDs for an impromptu rave party. This board is going for only $214.99 at Newegg today, and you can get $15 back from a rebate card. We don't think stocks are going to last, so go ahead and grab yours now.

Next up, the G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB kit of two 8-GB DIMMs at 3000 MT/s. The company's RAM has been a long-time favorite of our deals posts and reviews, and you can get a dual-channel of fast memory for little more than the standard, tired 2400 MT/s stuff. Only $169.99 at Newegg.

If you're looking to do a compact build, you're probably looking for an appropriate microATX enclosure like the Corsair Carbide 400C in white. We very much liked it when we used it on a build log, and it's a fine home with enough room for two 280-mm radiators and a hinged transparent side panel. It doesn't hurt that the 400C is quite pretty, too. You can have it for only $69.99 today from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSPE33, and there's another $20 dangling from a rebate card.

Music coming through big and powerful speakers is a fantastic experience, but sometimes you want your listening to be a little more personal. That's when you should check out the Beyerdynamic DT 880 Premium 600-Ω headphones. These are semi-open, circumaural studio-grade cans with soft pads around the headband and earcups. Grab a set for only $144.99 from Newegg. You'll need a modern motherboard or dedicated soundcard with a headphone amplifier to drive these high-impedance cans, but most modern gear has one.

Many notebook computers are big and clunky, so you might appreciate the svelte-ness of the Surface Laptop. The 13.5" machine comes with a gorgeous 2256x1404 touchscreen, an Alcantara-covered top, and a Precision Touchpad. The version we have for you today has a Core i7-7200U processor, 4 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD. You can have it for only $859 from Newegg if you use the promo code NEFPSAY40. Hurry up, this deal won't last long.

