Cooler Master MA620P stacks fins on fins

Liquid cooling keeps getting easier and more affordable, but for some people (myself included), the reliability and lifespan of old-fashioned heatsink-and-fan combinations are hard to beat. Cooler Master says its dual-tower, dual-fan MasterAir MA620P cooler can deliver the performance of a liquid AIO unit without the worries about permeation, pump failure, or leaks. The styled top shrouds and included pair of RGB LED-bedazzled fans give it some style to flaunt, as well.

As one would expect of a dual-tower CPU cooler with six copper heatpipes, the MA620P is a heavy unit, weighing in at 1.87 lbs (850 g) and measuring 6.5" tall, 4.8" wide, and 5.4" deep (16.5 x 12.2 x 13.7 cm) with the pair of included fans attached. Those fans spin at 600 to 1800 RPM and produce up to 53.4 CFM of airflow. Adding a third spinning air mover turns the cooler into a club sandwich-style affair and boosts that depth by another inch or so, depending on the fan's make and model.

Still on the subject of fans, the pair of MF120R RGB rotating air pushers packed with the MA620P have color-changing LED illumination. Buyers can use the RGB controller that comes in the box or connect them to ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, or MSI motherboards for more software lightshow control. Those planning to plunk an MA620P into a boring OEM machine or other system without four-pin LED connectors will be able to select from six different effects.

The MA620P fits astride pretty much any AMD or Intel mainstream desktop sockets going all the way back to Intel's LGA 775 and AMD's AM2. Owners of high-end LGA 20xx and TR4 CPUs won't be able to use the MA620P, though. TechPowerUp says that a second model dubbed MA621P TR4 will be available for Threadripper, but we couldn't dredge up more information about it at press time.

Cooler Master didn't offer pricing or availability information about the MasterAir MA620P, but Dominic Moass at KitGuru said in his review that the cooler will cost £75 when it goes on sale in the UK. After subtracting 20% for VAT and converting to USD, that price comes to about $80. The manufacturer backs the unit with a two-year warranty.