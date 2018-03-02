LG's 38WK95C monitor is big on size and resolution

Typically when we hear "ultra-wide" in the context of monitors, we think of the 21:9 aspect ratio. LG's new 38WK95C curved IPS monitor takes things a bit further and stretches out to 24:10, or 12:5 if you're mathematically-inclined. This display is identical to LG's own 38UC99-W in almost every way, but it adds a USB Type-C input and nominal HDR support on top of that monitor's already-luxurious specs.

Those specs include a resolution of 3840x1600, which yields 110 PPI on the 38WK95C's 37.5" panel. Said panel is an IPS model capable of 10-bit output. LG lists its new display as being able to reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space. The company also remarks that the monitor supports HDR10 input, though even VESA's minimum DisplayHDR certification requires more than the display's maximum brightness of 300 cd/m² and contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Like the 38UC99-W before it, the 38WK95C has a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.2 connector along with the aforementioned USB Type-C port. You'll need to use that DisplayPort jack or the USB-C port to enjoy the monitor's FreeSync support, although its listed FreeSync range is only 52-75 Hz. The 38WK95C also retains the two-port USB 3.0 hub from its predecessor. You can optionally connect to the pair of built-in 10 W speakers with Bluetooth, and there's also a headphone jack to listen privately.

The stand that LG includes only supports height and tilt adjustments, though there's a regular 100x100 VESA around the back so you can attach the monitor wherever you like. If you're keen to try out the 24:10 aspect ratio, OverClock3D says this monitor will go for $1499 when it hits US shores.