Corsair's RGB LED peripherals will react to Far Cry 5's ruckus


by Zak Killian

Fans of both Ubisoft's Far Cry series and RGB LED lighting can rejoice, as the upcoming Far Cry 5 will support reactive lighting on Corsair hardware. The companies claim that Corsair RGB LED-equipped products will react to "more than 35" in-game events and adjust their lighting effects to improve in-game immersion.

Corsair doesn't delve too deep into what events will trigger the blinkenlights on its hardware, but does say that if you're playing the game and "[...] exploring, being spotted by enemies, fighting for your life, fishing, or just watching the world go by", your RGB LEDs will change their lighting accordingly.

Far Cry 5 is the latest game in the open-world first-person shooter series. Like the other titles in the series, it seems to focus on gorgeous natural environments and an open-ended approach to problem solving. Ubisoft says that players will join the local resistance in the fictional Hope County, Montana to wrest control of the locale from of a fanatical cult by using any means necessary.

From March 23 to March 30, folks who buy $150 or more of certain Corsair RGB LED products from the company's web shop will get a free copy of Far Cry 5. Ubisoft's new game launches on March 27, the same day that Corsair will be releasing a new unified software for all of its RGB LED-equipped products.

