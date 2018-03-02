Corsair's RGB LED peripherals will react to Far Cry 5's ruckus

Fans of both Ubisoft's Far Cry series and RGB LED lighting can rejoice, as the upcoming Far Cry 5 will support reactive lighting on Corsair hardware. The companies claim that Corsair RGB LED-equipped products will react to "more than 35" in-game events and adjust their lighting effects to improve in-game immersion.

Corsair doesn't delve too deep into what events will trigger the blinkenlights on its hardware, but does say that if you're playing the game and "[...] exploring, being spotted by enemies, fighting for your life, fishing, or just watching the world go by", your RGB LEDs will change their lighting accordingly.

Far Cry 5 is the latest game in the open-world first-person shooter series. Like the other titles in the series, it seems to focus on gorgeous natural environments and an open-ended approach to problem solving. Ubisoft says that players will join the local resistance in the fictional Hope County, Montana to wrest control of the locale from of a fanatical cult by using any means necessary.

From March 23 to March 30, folks who buy $150 or more of certain Corsair RGB LED products from the company's web shop will get a free copy of Far Cry 5. Ubisoft's new game launches on March 27, the same day that Corsair will be releasing a new unified software for all of its RGB LED-equipped products.