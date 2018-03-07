Cougar's Panzer-G has tempered glass plating all around

Tempered-glass side panels started out as a premium option for cases, but they're now available in chassis from well-respected manufacturers for under $70. What is one to do if they love the look of glass but need something that makes them stand out from the plebes? Cougar likely thinks the answer is its Panzer-G ATX chassis and its four tempered glass panels.

The Panzer-G's metal frame can accept Mini-ITX, microATX, ATX, and CEB motherboards along with up to three dual-slot graphics cards. Each of those display adapters can be up to 15.7" long (40 cm) with the front fans in place. Air coolers as tall as 6.3" (16 cm) can come along for the ride. Cougar says only that "standard ATX" power supplies will fit in the full-length basement chamber. Pack rats can fit four 2.5" storage devices and two 3.5" spinning-rust drives in addition to whatever M.2 cards are nestled in the motherboard.

Liquid cooling enthusiasts can cram 280-mm or 360-mm radiators into the front and top mounts, while another pair of 120-mm liquid-to-air heat exchangers can mount to the rear and bottom panels. The Panzer-G comes factory-equipped with three of Cougar's Vortex LED fans in the front. Bucking some trends, the LEDs in the fan frames exclusively light up in the manufacturer's signature orange color.

The front of the Panzer-G's top panel has a power button and the usual audio jacks in addition to two USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 connectors. The case is tall and narrow, measuring 22.3" high, 8.2" wide, and 20.5" deep (57 cm x 21 cm x 52 cm). Cougar didn't provide a weight figure, but the Panzer-G is probably a bit heavier than the similar Panzer-S, which has "only" three tempered glass side panels.

Cougar's Panzer-G is available now from Newegg for $120. The manufacturer backs the chassis with a one-year warranty.