Radeon Software 18.3.1 gears up for FFXV and Vermintide 2

Radeon owners looking forward to ride chocobos in Final Fantasy XV or hunt down some pesky rats in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, rejoice. Just in case you were feeling left out by AMD, the company recently released the Radeon Software 18.3.1 with support for those two titles.

Dota 2 players with RX 580 cards (assuming they're not mining with them) also have something to look forward to in this release. When playing the game at a resolution of 3840x2160 (aka 4K), those users can look forward to a 6% FPS improvement compared to driver version 17.12.1.

Additionally, the driver team swatted some minor-but-annoying bugs in recent titles. Sea of Thieves should no longer exhibit application hangs and crashes, textures in Middle-earth: Shadow of War should no longer flicker in multi-GPU systems, and World of Tanks ought to no longer display color corruption when changing graphics settings, in CrossFire setups.

There's a handful of known bugs, too. Destiny 2 players may experience slow loading during long sessions, and application hangs if playing the game on GCN 1.0 hardware. The Radeon Overlay may intermittently not work in certain games, and Final Fantasy XV might stutter during certain particle effects unless the Geomapping setting is disabled.

Interested users can download the driver or check out AMD's release notes in this link right here.