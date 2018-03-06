Dentist’s Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Fractal Design Meshify C Mini TG Dark Tint review @ bit-tech
- Fractal Design Meshify Mini C review @ Guru3D
- EVGA X299 FTW K motherboard review @ Hexus
- Enermax MaxTytan 1250 W review @ JonnyGuru
- AOC G2790PX 144 Hz Freesync monitor review @ KitGuru
- Mionix Castor Ice Cream Edition mouse review @ Legit Reviews
Games, culture, and VR
- SSD vs. HDD game load benchmarks on Xbox One X @ Gamers Nexus
- Into the Breach's interface was a nightmare to make and the key to its greatness @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'm totally in love with this game)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Images as Excel files are gloriously nasty @ HackADay
- New Lego pieces: still hard on your feet, but easier on the planet @ Ars Technica
- Flying 3D-printer concept gets off the ground in Shanghai @ New Atlas
- Bitcoin thirst spurs Icelandic heist—"grand theft on a scale unseen before" @ Ars Technica
- No, cat, this is not the litter box @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Flying brain is heading to the ISS to help out astronauts @ New Atlas
- How could Ice Age tundra feed a mammoth? @ Ars Technica
- Undiscovered "supercolony" of penguins revealed using NASA satellite imagery @ New Atlas
- Is it time to take the Hyperloop seriously? @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Cheese festival runs out of cheese @ bbc.com
- Hack your way to becoming a cheese expert @ eatsiptrip.10best.com
- Deepcool Captain 240EX RGB review @ TechPowerUp