Dentist’s Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I'm not going to sugarcoat it, this caption is terrible.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Fractal Design Meshify C Mini TG Dark Tint review @ bit-tech
  2. Fractal Design Meshify Mini C review @ Guru3D
  3. EVGA X299 FTW K motherboard review @ Hexus
  4. Enermax MaxTytan 1250 W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. AOC G2790PX 144 Hz Freesync monitor review @ KitGuru
  6. Mionix Castor Ice Cream Edition mouse review @ Legit Reviews

Games, culture, and VR

  1. SSD vs. HDD game load benchmarks on Xbox One X @ Gamers Nexus
  2. Into the Breach's interface was a nightmare to make and the key to its greatness @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'm totally in love with this game)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Images as Excel files are gloriously nasty @ HackADay
  2. New Lego pieces: still hard on your feet, but easier on the planet @ Ars Technica
  3. Flying 3D-printer concept gets off the ground in Shanghai @ New Atlas
  4. Bitcoin thirst spurs Icelandic heist—"grand theft on a scale unseen before" @ Ars Technica
  5. No, cat, this is not the litter box @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Flying brain is heading to the ISS to help out astronauts @ New Atlas
  2. How could Ice Age tundra feed a mammoth? @ Ars Technica
  3. Undiscovered "supercolony" of penguins revealed using NASA satellite imagery @ New Atlas
  4. Is it time to take the Hyperloop seriously? @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Cheese festival runs out of cheese @ bbc.com
  2. Hack your way to becoming a cheese expert @ eatsiptrip.10best.com
  3. Deepcool Captain 240EX RGB review @ TechPowerUp
