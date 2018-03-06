Corsair Carbide 275R marries understatement and practicality

There are a few pervasive trends in vogue for modern case design right now. One of them is a minimalist style, of which Corsair's newest mid-tower Carbide Series 275R is a perfect exemplar. Compared to the older Carbide 270R, the new chassis extends the power supply shroud to the full length of the case, moves the front panel ports to the top, and upgrades the side window to a full-coverage transparent panel. The 275R also eschews ostentatious RGB LEDs.

The front panel is nearly solid, unmarred by drive bays or fan grilles. You can choose from black or white for the Carbide 275R's exterior. Whatever your choice of color, you also have the option of glass or acrylic for the left-side window. Thankfully, the right side of the 275R is solid so you don't have to show off your spaghetti mess behind the motherboard.

In more practical specifications, this ATX mid-tower has the standard seven expansion slots and can fit ATX motherboards. Builders can mount four 2.5" drives behind the motherboard tray, although the case only includes two drive sleds. There are also the usual two 3.5" drive trays in the front part of the PSU shroud at the bottom of the case. The 275R supports ATX power supplies up to 7" (18cm) in length, CPU coolers up to 6.7" (17cm) tall, and just about any graphics card.

The 275R takes air in through the front panel's sides as well as the bottom, where a soft accent light shines through a small gap. The front of the case will take three 120-mm or two 140-mm fans, and two of either size can go in the top. Corsair includes one of its SP120 fans up front and another in the 120-mm fan mount at the back. The liquid-cooling options match the fan accomodations, so there's space for a 360-mm radiator in the front, a 240-mm unit up top, and a 120-mm heat exchanger in the back.

All of the Carbide 275R models are on Corsair's site, though they're currently showing as out of stock (likely owing to the case's freshness). When the 275R becomes available, the models with an acrylic side will run you $70 whether you choose black or white, while the tempered-glass versions will go for $80 in either color.