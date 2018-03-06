Tuesday deals: a 27" 2560x1440 display for $230 and more

Howdy, folks. I'm writing this piece with bloodshot eyes, after probably beating the world record of number of sneezes per minute. I might have a little cold. Feeling sore and tired isn't helping any, too. At least I have e-tailer shop windows to browse, and sweet hardware to rest my tired eyes on. Take a look at today's fine selection of deals.

Our leading deal today is the Acer CB271HU. This display may not have a pretty name, but it does have a pleasant-looking 27" 10-bit IPS panel. Acer says the display's color gamut covers 100% of the sRGB space. Maximum brightness can hit 350 cd/m2, and the response time is a standard-for-IPS 4 ms. The included stand is height, pivot, and tilt-adjustable for good measure. This nice display will set you back a stupid-low $229.99 from Newegg after the promo code EMCPSPV36. I'd grab one right away.

Them RAM prices have been high as kites for a while, but today you can get your hands on the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32-GB set with two 16-GB DIMMs clocked at 2400 MT/s. This kit runs at 15-15-15-35 latencies and requires only 1.2 V of juice. Name-brand kits of this capacity usually go for well north of $300, but you can get your hands on this one for only $279.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPSPV28.

If you're in need of spinning storage instead, you'd do well to check out the Western Digital Elements 4TB external drive. There's not much to say about it, in a good way. It's a reliable drive, connects with USB 3.0, and can be obtained from Amazon for merely $79.99. Get yours now.

Modern PCs have ever-shrinking power requirements. We've taken to mostly recommending quality PSUs with modest capacities, like the Seasonic Focus 550W (SSR-550FM). This semi-modular unit has an 80+ Gold efficiency rating and comes with two 6-pin PCIe power connectors and semi-passive cooling. Pick one up from Newegg for $59.99 with the promo code EMCSPSPV2. This deal only lasts until the end of tomorrow, but you also get a $20 rebate card. What's not to like?

Get rid of your boring 2000s-era case that can hold only an 80-mm fan or two. To replace it, we offer you the Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 5 with a mirror-finish front panel and a full-coverage side panel. This ATX case is compact, stylish, simple, and can be obtained for an absurdly-low $39.99 from Newegg. As if that weren't enough, the e-tailer will also give you a $10 rebate card.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.