Rumor: benchmarks of upcoming Ryzen 7 CPU surface

We've got some more juicy gossip from South Korea for you today, gerbils. Hardware news and benchmark comparison site Hardware Battle posted some benchmarks of what appears to be an upcoming Ryzen 7 CPU based on the "Zen+" architecture. HWBattle's now put the info behind a password, so that link won't really get you anywhere. Fortunately, VideoCardz re-hosted the relevant information for the peanut gallery to pore over.

HWBattle posted a partially-redacted SiSoft Sandra screenshot that seems to show a CPU with a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a maximum clock speed of 4.35 GHz. No shipping Ryzen CPU clocks that high out of the box today. It's possible that 4.35 GHz number represents this mystery CPU's maximum XFR clock.

There's also a noteworthy memory latency comparison between the new chip and a Ryzen 7 1700X running at the same core clock and memory speed. AIDA64's cache and memory benchmark shows slightly reduced latency at every level of the memory hierarchy when compared to the the 1700X.

Finally, Hardware Battle secured results from a few synthetic benchmarks. The site's numbers from the physics test in 3DMark Fire Strike show the new chip with a solid lead on Intel's Core i7-8700K, although Ryzen CPUs were always competitive in this test.

Ryzen is also known to do well in Maxon's Cinebench, where the new chip performs a lot like a 4.35 GHz Ryzen 7. The extra clock speed seems to put it neck-and-neck with Intel's Core i5-7600K in the single-threaded test, too.

SiSoft Sandra's single-threaded arithmetic tests tell a similar story. In the Dhrystone integer math test, the new chip is the fastest of the bunch, narrowly edging out even the mighty i7-8700K. Meanwhile, HWBattle's FPU tests with Sandra's Whetstone module once again put the mystery chip in a photo finish with Intel's Core i5-7600K. It's unclear what instruction sets HWBattle chose to test with Whetstone and Dhrystone, however, as Sandra certainly supports the most recent of Intel's SIMD extensions for these benchmarks. We'd expect higher performance from Intel's various AVX2-ready cores in floating-point-heavy tests than is on display here.

AMD's refreshed Ryzen lineup should launch next month if things go according to plan. Thanks to Videocardz for the heads-up.