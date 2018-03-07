Save the date: The TR BBQ XV is happening on June 23

It's a little early for our traditional three-month TR BBQ reminder, but that's what happens when the date is June 23, early in the summer. What I'm trying to say is that the BBQ is just over three months away, even though I'm telling you about it as soon as I can!

I'm excited to announce that we're mixing things up a little bit this year. See that cottage in the background of last year's group photo, the one that's right in front of the lake? That's the spot BBQ goers will have access to this time around. Regular attendees know that the "front cottage" is typically off-limits, but that won't be the case this year. The allure of the front cottage is decidedly niche, but those that have attended the BBQ for years will finally have their curiosity sated.

Completely lost? The BBQ is a TR tradition dating back to a time before iPhones walked the earth. In fact, I saw my first iPhone when one was brought to the first BBQ I hosted. The event is family-friendly and takes place in Holland, MI, right on the coast of Lake Michigan. Over the years it's grown from a casual get-together of geographically-adjacent forum goers to an event that counts TR staff, world travelers, and even industry representatives among its attendees. If you're looking for more information, jump into this year's BBQ thread, check out this summary of last year's activities, or ask questions below. I hope to see you there!