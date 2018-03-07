Asus' Prime J4005I-C motherboard swims in Gemini Lake

An old proverb asserts that a squeaky wheel gets the grease. Asus' latest Prime J4005I-C mini-ITX motherboard comes with passive cooling devoid of any moving parts that might require lubrication. The board sports a soldered Intel Celeron J4005 two-core, two-thread Gemini Lake SoC. There's a pair of DDR4 DIMM slots, but the PCIe Express connector found on most Mini-ITX boards is missing. Instead, the motherboard has an M.2 E-keyed slot for adding a wireless card and an M-keyed PCI Express 2.0 x2 slot for an NVMe storage device.

The Prime J4005I-C is laden with old-school connectivity, including a pair of USB 2.0 connectors, analog audio jacks, a serial port, a VGA display output, and not one, but two PS/2 ports for ancient keyboards and pointing devices. More modern external I/O includes a pair of USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and an HDMI output.

Onboard connectors include the usual headers for two SATA devices, additional USB ports, serial and parallel port pin headers, and an LVDS connector for connecting a compatible display. For the unfamiliar, LVDS is often used for the internal display connections inside laptops. That connector gives builders the option of making a homebrewed all-in-one system based on this board.

The J4005I-C supports three displays at the same time. The LVDS and VGA outputs support a maximum resolution of 1920x1200 at 60 Hz and the HDMI output can stretch to 4096x2304 at a measly 24 Hz. This limitation exists despite the fact that the Celeron J4005's IGP supports 4K resolutions at up to 60 Hz. The memory slots support a maximum of 8 GB of non-ECC DDR4 memory running in a dual-channel configuration. Maximum memory speed is 2133 MT/s, though we doubt that will limit the dual-core SoC's performance in any meaningful way.

Asus didn't provide any pricing or availability information for the Prime J4005I-C, but we imagine it'll be affordable and available soon. The manufacturer backs the board with a three-year warranty.