Proofreading Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair Carbide 275R tempered-glass mid tower case review @ PC Perspective
- Corsair Carbide Series 275R review @ bit-tech
- Galax/KFA2 GeForce GTX 1050 Ti EXOC review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte Z370N WIFI ITX motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
- Corsair Carbide Series 275R case review @ Hexus
- MINIX Neo N42C-4 Mini-PC review @ HotHardware
- Cougar GX-F 750W PSU review @ KitGuru
- Drevo Ares 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Roccat Khan Pro headset review @ TechPowerUp
- Acer Switch 7 review @ TechSpot
- Azio Atom ambidextrous gaming mouse review @ ThinkComputers
- Google's new quantum processor could soon outperform classic supercomputers @ New Atlas
Games, culture, and VR
- RAD tech makes racing games blind-accessible @ New Atlas
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The sensor array that grew into a robot cat @ HackADay
- New documents reveal FBI paid Geek Squad repair staff as informants @ zdnet.com
- Precision DIY calipers? That's a Moiré! @ HackADay
- Robot smashes Rubik's Cube record with 0.38-second solve @ Ars Technica (whoa...)
Science, technology, and space news
- Quantum ball lightning forged in the lab for the first time @ New Atlas
- The world's largest airplane may launch a new space shuttle into orbit @ Ars Technica
- How the immune system keeps tattoos permanent despite constant skin rejuvenation @ New Atlas
- Most Americans think AI will destroy other people's jobs, not theirs @ Slashdot
- Amazon admits its AI Alexa is creepily laughing at people @ Slashdot
- Self-driving cars are being attacked by angry Californians @ Slashdot (I felt obligated to put those three headlines together)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- This macaroni and cheese helps fight climate change @ fastcompany.com