Proofreading Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


TR editors don't use red pens, they publicly shame you in Slack and then replace your words with better ones.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair Carbide 275R tempered-glass mid tower case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Corsair Carbide Series 275R review @ bit-tech
  3. Galax/KFA2 GeForce GTX 1050 Ti EXOC review @ Guru3D
  4. Gigabyte Z370N WIFI ITX motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
  5. Corsair Carbide Series 275R case review @ Hexus
  6. MINIX Neo N42C-4 Mini-PC review @ HotHardware
  7. Cougar GX-F 750W PSU review @ KitGuru
  8. Drevo Ares 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Roccat Khan Pro headset review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Acer Switch 7 review @ TechSpot
  11. Azio Atom ambidextrous gaming mouse review @ ThinkComputers
  12. Google's new quantum processor could soon outperform classic supercomputers @ New Atlas

Games, culture, and VR

  1. RAD tech makes racing games blind-accessible @ New Atlas

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The sensor array that grew into a robot cat @ HackADay
  2. New documents reveal FBI paid Geek Squad repair staff as informants @ zdnet.com
  3. Precision DIY calipers? That's a Moiré! @ HackADay
  4. Robot smashes Rubik's Cube record with 0.38-second solve @ Ars Technica (whoa...)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Quantum ball lightning forged in the lab for the first time @ New Atlas
  2. The world's largest airplane may launch a new space shuttle into orbit @ Ars Technica
  3. How the immune system keeps tattoos permanent despite constant skin rejuvenation @ New Atlas
  4. Most Americans think AI will destroy other people's jobs, not theirs @ Slashdot
  5. Amazon admits its AI Alexa is creepily laughing at people @ Slashdot
  6. Self-driving cars are being attacked by angry Californians @ Slashdot (I felt obligated to put those three headlines together)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. This macaroni and cheese helps fight climate change @ fastcompany.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options