Poll: What component is standing in the way of your next PC build?

There are no two ways about it right now: it is a dismal time to be a PC builder. Between cryptomining-related shortages of graphics cards and high-end power supplies, sky-high RAM prices, and costly SSDs, the TR staff has been considering some dark avenues for gaming and computing satisfaction of late. $500 consoles and prebuilt systems have both seemed like appealing recommendations in the past couple of months as we cope with this grim new reality.

We imagine many gerbils have parts lists gathering dust until the day that graphics cards or other components become widely available again, so we wanted to know what particular part is the biggest obstacle for your next system build. Let us know using the poll options below.