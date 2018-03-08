Deal of the day: hundreds in savings on a Core i7-8700K-and-mobo combo

Whatever component might be holding up your next PC build, it doesn't have to be a quality motherboard or CPU if you can act today. Start with the award-winning combo of Intel's Core i7-8700K and Gigabyte's Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard for $556.98 from Newegg, a $33 savings over buying those parts separately. Add promo code NENG6 to take another $80 off the Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 and promo code NENN7 to lop off another $10 from your shopping cart. Newegg will include a $20 promotional gift card in your cart for the Core i7-8700K, and Gigabyte is offering a $20 mail-in rebate for the motherboard on top of all that.

That's $163 in savings on a killer combo, for a final price of $446.98. Act fast, though, because less than 10 hours remain on that $80-off promo code.

Intel's Core i7-8700K needs no introduction as one of the most well-rounded CPUs available. It won a TR Editor's Choice Award for its prowess in gaming, streaming, productivity, and sheer single-threaded speed.

The TR Recommended Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 boasts a VRM more typical of Intel X99 and X299 boards, meaning that it should be more than up to the task of extracting the most from that Coffee Lake chip. A trio of RGB LED-illuminated PCIe slots, three M.2 slots, copious peripheral I/O, and a high-end ESS DAC round out the package.