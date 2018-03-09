Asus ProArt PA32UC display is ready to get creative

Some folks are willing to pay for a monitor with the highest-possible level of image quality and color accuracy. The Asus ProArt PA32UC should fit the bill and then some. The display's pro aspirations start with its 3840x2160 resolution, continue with its 1000 cd/m² max brightness rating, and finish with factory color calibration for an average Delta-E value guaranteed to be less than 2.

The 32" IPS panel has a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 and can display over one billion colors. The impressive contrast ratio and brightness figures doubtless have something to do with the 384-zone, locally-dimmable LED backlight matrix. Asus claims the monitor's color gamut covers 85% of the Rec. 2020 color space, 99.5% of Adobe RGB, 95% of DCI-P3, and 100% of sRGB. Naturally, HDR support is a given on this display. The refresh rate at the native resolution is 60 Hz and the response time is listed at 5 ms, but gaming isn't this monitor's raison d'etre.

Asus says the ProArt PA32US has a 14-bit internal lookup table for color accuracy, and users can test a 3x3 or 5x5 grid for uniformity correction using the monitor's firmware. The display is compatible with third-party color calibration tools like the X-rite i1 Display Pro and Datacolor Spyder5 for those that want to verify color accuracy themselves.

The ProArt PA32UC will offer single-cable connections to compatible machines thanks to its Thunderbolt 3 input. The TB3 port is capable of power delivery up to 60 W and can be used to daisy-chain a second 4K display. The monitor also has four HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input for connecting systems without TB3. The display has audio jacks, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-C connector for connecting other peripherals. A pair of stereo speakers are also part of the package. The included stand is adjustable for height, tilt, and swivel, and can rotate the panel from landscape to portrait mode as workflow and user preferences dictate.

Asus' ProArt PA32US 32" professional HDR display is on sale now from B&H Photo & Video for a cool $2000. The manufacturer backs the display with a three-year warranty, including a zero-bright-dot guarantee.