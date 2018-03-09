Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer


by Zak Killian

When it comes to laptops that stretch the definition of the word as far as it will go, there are few contenders more suited for the title than MSI's GT83VR-SLI Titan. Just look at the thing. It even has a Blu-ray burner. That machine's getting a little long in the tooth at this point, though. MSI is apparently planning to update the GT83VR Titan, according to a listing that appeared at a Greek shopping site. The store page has been taken down along with almost all references to it, but Google snagged a copy. Notably, the new 18.4" laptop will purportedly pack a Coffee Lake "Core i7-8850H" CPU.

That CPU hasn't even been announced yet, but scuttlebutt says that it's the mobile version of the Core i7-8700. That means it'll put six cores and 12 threads in a laptop. The rumors put the processor at a relatively-sedate 2.6 GHz for its base clock, but supposedly it will Turbo Boost all the way to 4.3 GHz and do 4.0 GHz on all six cores. Such a CPU will be necessary for driving the upcoming GT83VR's graphics hardware. This time around the top Titan will apparently pack a pair of GeForce GTX 1080s in SLI.


Image: Videocardz

Otherwise, the new GT83VR looks a lot like the current GT83VR. You get 64 GB of DDR4 memory, a pair of 512-GB NVMe SSDs in a RAID-0 configuration, and an additional 1 TB of storage in HDD form. The listing doesn't make it clear whether the 18.4" 1920x1080 display supports high refresh rates or adaptive-refresh-rate technology, but we'd expect it will given the features on offer in previous MSI Titan laptops. Like those machines, the upcoming GT83VR also includes a full-travel mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Brown keyswitches.

If you've been following along, you likely won't be surprised to hear that the site listed the new GT83VR for an eye-watering price. The Titan has always been in "if you have to ask" territory, after all. Expect to plunk down €6,199 (about $6,315 after adjusting for VAT) for the ultimate in desktop-replacement machines when it eventually launches. Hat tip to HotHardware for the news.

