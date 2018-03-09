Friday deals: Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro keyboards and more

Howdy, fair gerbils! If you're in a state or city that's experiencing or might experience a drought, hit me up. I've got plenty of water, as lately around here it's been rain, rain, and more rain. The week-long forecast does say that I'll get more... rain. Fantastic. I don't even need to move to England anymore—I can experience miserable weather right were I am. Oh, right, the deals. Almost forgot about those.

We're starting the party today with an affordable item that'll certainly come in handy for any PC builder out there. We're talking about the Corsair CX650 power supply. This unit offers six SATA power plugs and two 8-pin PCIe connectors, enough for the vast majority of systems out there. The CX650 has an 80 Plus Bronze efficiency rating and comes with a five-year warranty to boot. Get it from Newegg for $44.99 with the promo code EMCPSPY23. That's pretty cheap as it is, but you can get another $10 back by way of a rebate card.

It seems that every week there's a deal on RAM, and we're totally fine with that. Today's offer is the G.Skill Trident Z 16-GB kit of two 8-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. This kit has pretty good looks, and it offers both capacity and speed. You can have it for $174.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSPY48. That amount is barely more than the price of boring old 2400 MT/s sets.

We have a board where you can plug those DIMMs into. The Ryzen-ready MSI B350 Tomahawk has Type-A and Type-C USB ports, a steel-reinforced main PCIe slot, an M.2 socket, and isolated audio paths. You can get it for $84.99 from Newegg, and a rebate card will let you have $20 back. Wonderful.

Everyone's a fan of a well-built mechanical keyboard. We have a couple of those today. The Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L keyboard is super-duper solid, comes with OG Cherry MX Brown switches, and doesn't have fancy bling other than useful white backlighting. You can have one of these from Amazon for $81.75, and there's a $15 rebate card offer. If you prefer your keyboards without the ten-key block, grab the Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro S variant for $90.50 and take advantage of the $20 card.

Super-speedy NVMe drives are a little dear for most mortals, but not every day of the year. The Samsung 960 Pro 512 GB SSD is one of the finest specimens of its type, as proven by our review a while back. There isn't much in the consumer space that can catch this drive, and you can have it for $299.99 from Newegg with a free copy of Ubisoft's Far Cry 5. That's a more-than-decent deal considering the game goes for $60.

This talk of desk-sitting components is all well and good, but you might need to do your work and gaming on the road. You'll want to check out the Asus FX502VM-AS73 laptop, then. It packs an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a combo storage setup comprising a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. The machine's gaming chops stem from the powerful CPU and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB graphics card that slaps pixels onto a 15.6" 1920x1080 display. You can have this laptop from Newegg Flash for only $999 while stocks last.

