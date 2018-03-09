Report: Tsinghua Unigroup partnering with Intel to produce NAND flash

We're all feeling the sting of paying the same prices for SSDs now that we did two years ago. Fortunately, that era may soon come to a close. A report from BusinessKorea indicates that Tsinghua Unigroup and Intel are entering a long-term relationship that will allow the Chinese company to manufacture flash memory products based on Intel's technologies. That includes the 64-layer 3D NAND flash that the company uses in its own SSD 760p series.

This news is the latest development in a string of events involving Tsinghua Unigroup and American flash producers. Back in 2015, Tsinghua had expressed interest in buying Micron. That deal apparently never actually made it to the formal proposal stage, but the US federal government likely would have blocked it anyway. More than a year later, Tsinghua began shopping around US flash companies to strike up the kind of agreement that BusinessKorea is reporting on now.

According to the report, Tsinghua is slated to begin production of 32-layer 3D NAND by the end of this year, and 64-layer production is set to come year. The Korean news site expresses concern that this Tsinghua-Intel deal will cause "oversupply" in the NAND flash market. It's difficult to imagine that in the current supply-starved atmosphere. In any case, this deal will be a major step forward for the Chinese government's plan to be 70% self-sufficient in the area of semiconductor products by 2025.