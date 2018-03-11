Teasing TR's next build log: RAM, power, and solid-state storage

For those just joining us, the TR staff is getting ready to put together an enviably high-end system with some help from some of our favorite sponsors. Yesterday we looked at our CPU, graphics card, and motherboard. Today we're teasing some memory and peripherals, courtesy of G.Skill; our power supply, courtesy of Antec; and our solid-state drive, courtesy of Samsung.

G.Skill contributed just the right memory kit for this Ryzen Threadripper-powered system. Although the model number F4-3200C14Q-32GTZRX may not roll off the tongue, this quad-channel DDR4-3200 kit offers high speeds and low latencies with 14-14-14-34 timings—both important figures for getting the best performance from Ryzen CPUs. The X suffix on this kit means that this RAM is specifically tuned for use with Ryzen parts, too, so we should enjoy plug-and-play RAM overclocking from our build.

On top of its invaluable RAM contribution, G.Skill sent over one of its TR Recommended KM570 gaming keyboards. This board offers Cherry MX Brown switches with RGB LED backlighting. This no-nonsense set of clickers should serve its eventual recipient well through work and play alike.

G.Skill also sent over one of its MX780 gaming mice, another TR Recommended award winner. With its customizable outer shell, internal weights, and palm rest, this mouse's eventual user should have no problem tuning its handling characteristics to their liking.

No PC is complete without power, and Antec rose to the challenge with its latest High Current Gamer 850 W PSU. With 70 A on its 12 V rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, a fluid-dynamic-bearing fan with a semi-passive mode, and a 10-year warranty, this 80 Plus Gold-rated power supply stands ready to handle heavy loads on our CPU and graphics card alike. Its two EPS 12 V connectors and a whopping six PCI Express auxiliary connectors are a good match for the needs of our motherboard and graphics card.

For our system drive, Samsung generously provided one of its 960 Evo 1 TB NVMe M.2 SSDs. This TR Editor's Choice Award-winning drive's incredible performance still makes it one of the best NVMe SSDs on the market—perhaps even the best thing going for the money. With Samsung's in-house Polaris controller and 3D V-NAND on board, plus Intelligent TurboWrite caching, the 960 Evo is poised to provide our system with enviable non-volatile storage performance for its operating system, applications, and games.

Thanks to our sponsors for their support in putting this build together. Stay tuned as we round out the remainder of our system's high-end components soon.