Asus MG248QE melds FreeSync and blur reduction

If you were to ask me, I'd reckon a fair few gerbils are familiar with Asus' venerable VG248QE gaming monitor. It was one of the first displays to offer the now-commonplace 144-Hz refresh rate, and it introduced many of us to backlight-strobing blur reduction. Asus has already released a newer version of that monitor with FreeSync support, known as the MG248Q. Now that blur-reducing backlights are coming into vogue with mainstream PC gamers, Asus has added another entry to the series: the MG248QE display.

As you may have guessed, the MG248QE is a 24" LED-backlit LCD monitor that uses a TN panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. The display boasts a 1-ms response time and will glow at up to an eye-searing 350 cd/m². Like its predecessor, the MG248QE supports FreeSync starting at 40 Hz and topping out at 144 Hz. That's more than enough range for low framerate compensation (LFC) support. Asus claims that you can comfortably view the display within 170° horizontally and 160° vertically, both arcs that aren't bad for a TN panel.

The headlining feature for the MG248QE is support for Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur. That feature comprises an OSD toggle that enables and disables backlight strobing. It works well for reducing perceived motion blur, at least on my own XG27VQ. Curiously, Asus doesn't mention any kind of support for Nvidia's 3D Vision tech on the MG248QE, despite that being a headlining feature for both the MG248Q and the VG248QE before it.

The input selection available on the MG248QE comprises an HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, and an old-school dual-link DVI port. As usual for monitors in this series, the MG248QE comes with a VESA mount. The included stand offers tilt and pivot adjustments. Asus hasn't announced a price for the MG248QE yet, but we'd be surprised if it comes in much above the MG248Q's $265 figure.