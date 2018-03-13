Open An Umbrella Indoors Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Intel Optane SSD 800P 58GB, 118GB, and RAID review @ PC Perspective
- AOC G2790PX monitor review @ bit-tech
- DeepCool QuadStellar case review @ Guru3D
- Cooler Master Real Power Pro 1000W PSU 10 year redux @ HardOCP
- Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux @ Hexus
- Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU review @ JonnyGuru
- Corsair One Elite review (w/ i7-8700K and GTX 1080 Ti) @ KitGuru
- Kingston Digital KC1000 960GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- MSI Trident 3 Arctic review @ Neowin
- QNAP TS-128A single bay entry-level NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- ASRock X299 Extreme4 motherboard review @ TechPowerUp
- The MSI B350 Tomahawk motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Nearly a month on, Eugen Systems staff remain on strike @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Eyes-on with the HTC Vive Pro: not a revolution, but also more than resolution @ Ars Technica
- Dota 2 has an old-school idea for games as a service @ Quarter To Three
- Nintendo announces a bunch of 2018 games, but none as big as Switch Smash Bros. @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- IoT potty training @ HackADay
- There's a currency miner in the Mac App Store, and Apple seems OK with it @ Ars Technica
- New ThinkPad guts bring Intel Core-i, DDR4, USB 3 to cult laptops @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Science in a bottle: 132-year-old experiment washed ashore in Australia @ Ars Technica
- Elon Musk: SpaceX's Mars rocket could fly short flights by next year @ Slashdot
- New sensors to monitor inflatable space habitats for impacts @ New Atlas (Bigelow Aerospace doesn't make the same headlines as SpaceX, but I'm rooting for them just as hard. They are certainly working on some of the most interesting potential payloads out there)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Law-abiding Canadians are turning into high-priced cheese smugglers @ businessinsider.com