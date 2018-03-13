Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 5 1600X combo deal, curved displays, and more

Good afternoon, gerbildom. It is with great pleasure that after almost two months of convulsive coughing, my nose and throat are apparently done with their battle against me. Let me tell you, that was no fun at all. The occasional ray of sunshine is finding its way onto my office window every now and then, so perhaps we can say that Spring has, in fact, arrived. A new season begets new hardware deals, and here they are for you.

Our headlining item today is a combo deal comprising an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X octa-core processor, a Gigabyte GA-AB350 motherboard, and a Corsair Hydro H60 120-mm closed-loop liquid cooler. The processor alone goes for $200, but today you can get your eager gerbil paws on the whole caboodle for the tidy sum of $269.97 at Newegg. That's roughly $80 off the price of the three separate items—pretty good savings if you ask us. Stocks are limited, so act fast.

It's a good day for displays today. The first we have in store is the MSI Optix MAG27C. This 1920x1080 27" curved monitor has a VA panel with a speedy 144-Hz refresh rate and a claimed 1-ms MPRT. MSI says the screen's color gamut should cover 110% of the sRGB space, and there's FreeSync support on tap. Get the Optix MAG27C for $309.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSER29. If you have a pen handy, you can get $20 back from a rebate card.

If you'd prefer a higher-resolution display, check out the Viotek GN27D. Like the Optix above, this is also a 27" display with a 144-Hz maximum refresh rate and FreeSync support, but it does its thing at a resolution of 2560x1440. The response time is listed as 4.8 ms, and the top and side bezels are so thing you can barely see them. Get this monitor for only $339.99 from Newegg.

Much like the monitors, we have laptops in two flavors today. The first one is thin and sleek—the Asus VivoBook S (S510UA-DS51). This svelte machine has a 15.6" 1920x1080 display, an eighth-gen Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. You'll find a generous allotment of ports on the machine's sides, including a USB Type-C connector. Get this 0.7"-thin machine form Newegg for a mere $599.

If you like the VivoBook concept but would rather have a version that would let you game on the go, we got you covered. The Asus VivoBook M580VD-EB76 comes from the factory fitted with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, a whole 16 GB of RAM, and a roomy storage combo setup with a 256-GB SSD accompanied by a 1-TB hard drive. The gaming chops come courtesy of a Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card with 4 GB of its own memory. You can get this laptop for $879 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSER22.

You keep putting off your home theater build, and today we're giving you good reasons to finally make it happen. Newegg Flash is running a sale on Onkyo receivers, and you can get your hands on one for Real Cheap™. If you have a small cinema room or sit close to the TV, the Onkyo TX-NR373 will more that suffice at $199. For a mid-sized room, you'll want to check out the Onkyo TR-575 for $299, or perhaps the Onkyo TX-NR676 (sitting at $349) if your speakers demand a little more juice than usual. Finally, for large rooms or loud listening needs, you have the Onkyo TX-NR777 at $549. You can't go wrong with any of these.

Last but not least, Newegg newsletter subscribers can get 15% off all Corsair desktop memory with the code EMCPSER36. If you were holding back on a build due to a lack of RAM, you should check this deal out.

