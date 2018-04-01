On the Lab: Real Good Boy's Luminous Energy dog collar

Light-up dog collars certainly aren't unprecedented, but the one that recently arrived at my house for future review breaks new ground. Check out the Real Good Boy Luminous Energy dog collar. Its claim to fame is an embedded Bluetooth module that allows remote control of the collar's colors with an app or via voice control courtesy of Amazon's Alexa.

It seems the creators have done their homework because the collar supports all major brands of blinkenlights-syncing, including Asus's Aura, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, Corsair's iCue, and Razer's Chroma protocols. Now your canine companion can be color-coordinated with your computer components, just like nature intended.

Fair warning: lower your volume and mute your Echo before playing. Fair warning: lower your volume and mute your Echo before playing.

I'm only just getting acquainted with the device, so I haven't connected it to my PC yet. However, the mobile app and Alexa integration were really easy to use, and I had time to take the collar and its attached dog for a spin—so I did.

I have to say, the collar is far more amusing than it has any right to be (or maybe I just feel that way because my dog is so awesome). Although it's not shown in the video, the collar can display color-coded notifications for new emails, text messages, and instant messages. I guess that could be handy if you're walking your dog on a cold day and don't want to take your hands out of your pockets.

Our full review may be coming later, but one thing to note for now is that I found the battery pouch to be pretty awkward. Its presence seems like extremely lazy engineering to me. On the other hand, this "doggie bag" approach powers the collar for extremely long amounts of time and makes swapping and recharging batteries very easy. Maybe it'll win me over, yet. Stay tuned.