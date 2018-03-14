Fujitsu Lifebook U938 is featherweight and ready to go

Intel's eighth-generation Core i5 and i7 mobile CPUs have demonstrated their ability to effectively cram four cores and eight hardware threads into a 15 W TDP. Fujitsu's Lifebook U938 laptops cram that power into a package weighing in at just 2 lbs (0.92 kg), a bit lighter than than LG's similarly-specced 13.3" Gram.

Buyers can pick Lifebooks with Intel's Core i5-8250U, i5-8350U, or i7-8650U processors. The motherboard has 4 GB of DDR4 memory soldered in and a single SODIMM slot that can handle up to a 16 GB module, for a total maximum RAM capacity of 20 GB. The onboard M.2 socket accepts storage options including SATA drives up to 1 TB and NVMe devices as large as 512 GB. Fujitsu offers two different 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS monitors for the Lifebook—a model with touchscreen input and maximum brightness of 300 cd/m², or an anti-glare display that can shine at up to 330 cd/m².

Fujitsu managed to cram a decidely "cowardly" amount of connectivity into the Lifebook's sides. The machine has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port with Power Delivery functionality, an HDMI connector, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Additional touches include a card reader, an audio combo jack, and a dedicated power input. Some models also have a SIM card slot for 4G mobile broadband.

The machine measures 12.2" wide, 8.4" deep, and 0.6" thick (31 cm x 21 cm x 1.6 cm). Fujitsu says the lightweight laptop still carries around enough battery for up to 11 hours of use away from a wall outlet.

The company didn't provide pricing information for its Lifebook U938, but TechPowerUp reports that the slim-and-light laptops will start shipping in North America later this month. The company's current-generation Lifebook U937 laptops with seventh-generation Intel Core chips start around $1,370, so we wouldn't expect pricing for the new models to stray much from that amount.