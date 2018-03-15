Everything You Think is Wrong Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Mondays, amiright?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 review @ PC Perspective
  2. Analyzing Threadripper thermals @ AnandTech
  3. MSI B350M Gaming Pro review @ Guru3D
  4. Intel SSD DC P4510 NVMe PCIe review @ HotHardware
  5. Fractal Design Meshify C Mini review @ KitGuru
  6. ADATA XPG Gammix S10 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  7. iKBC MF108 V.2 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Steam will now auto-scale VR resolution to max out your GPU @ Ars Technica
  2. Why users write Steam reviews @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Jurassic World Evolution didn't stop to think if it should add Jeff Goldblum @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Have your chair and sit in it too—revisiting the wearable Chairless Chair @ New Atlas
  2. Teardown: "The Oregon Trail" handheld @ HackADay
  3. Ikea's "fast food of the future" includes worm balls, bug burgers and algae hot dogs @ New Atlas (I'm counting this one as a food hack)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. How Amazon became corporate America's nightmare @ Slashdot (and my best friend)
  2. Robot uses AI to shoot hoops better than the pros @ New Atlas
  3. Microsoft announces breakthrough in Chinese-to-English machine translation @ Slashdot
  4. How platypus milk could help battle the global superbug threat @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. LED illusion makes colorful water drops defy gravity @ HackADay
  2. Interactive plant lamps for quiet spaces @ HackADay
  3. WiZ Colors Hero smart lamp review @ ThinkComputers
  4. How cheese, wheat and alcohol shaped human evolution @ smithsonianmag.com
