Report: Ryzen 2000-series desktop CPU pre-orders pop up

Videocardz reports that online retailers in a number of countries in North America and Europe have pre-order pages for AMD's second-generation "Zen+" Ryzen 2000-series desktop processors. AMD's opening salvo reportedly includes the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600 and 2600X, plus the eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 2700 and 2700X. The 2700X appears to be the fastest processor in the line, at least for the time being. The new chips are expected to share much in common with AMD's first-generation Ryzen chips but are built using Global Foundries' 12LP process technology rather than the silicon maker's 14LPP node.

The listings report 65-W TDPs for the Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 7 2700, a 95-W rating for the Ryzen 5 2600X, and a 105-W TDP for the range-topping Ryzen 7 2700X. The pages show 3.6 GHz base and 4.25 GHz boost clocks for the Ryzen 5 2600X—a 250 MHz upgrade at the top end versus TR Editor's Choice Award-winning Ryzen 5 1600X. Meanwhile, the purported Ryzen 7 2700X's high TDP nets it especially-high clocks at 3.7 GHz base and 4.35 GHz boost speeds. All retail boxed models reportedly come with Wraith coolers in the box.

The Ryzen 2000-series CPUs mentioned here are follow-ups to the existing Ryzen CPU line and are not expected to include the Vega IGP built into AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 2400G APUs.

TigerDirect's listings show the Ryzen 5 2600X with a $275 price and the Ryzen 7 2700X sitting at $423. Videocardz's report includes a purported screenshot of an Amazon.de product page showing an April 19 release date for the Ryzen 5 2600X. Motherboards bearing AMD's 400-series chipsets are expected around the same time.