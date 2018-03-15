Thursday deals: a raft of sweet laptops and a ton of discount codes

Good afternoon, gerbils. It looks like I'm finally going to be on the receiving end of some rays of sunshine next week. I'm already planning a few outings and picking out the cool t-shirts I'll be wearing. I assume that Americans everywhere are already dusting off their BBQ grills. It's a new season, and there's new hardware on sale. Check it out.

The first item we're looking at is the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-51-55WL) gaming laptop. The model we have on hand today packs an Intel Core i5-7300 HQ processor accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. Gaming chops come courtesy of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of its own VRAM. The 15.6" display has an IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. You can get your hands on this machine today for only $699.99 from Amazon.

If you want a gaming laptop with quite a bit more oomph than the Acer above, check out the Lenovo Legion Y720 (80VR00J0US). Inside this tremendous machine sits an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU that works in tandem with 16 GB of RAM. The storage allotment in this machine is particularly generous with a 512 GB solid-state drive and a 1-TB spinner. The graphics card this time around is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB, more than powerful enough to slap pixels onto the 15.6" 1920x1080 display. Take this laptop on the road for only $1,269 from Newegg, but act fast—the deal's only running for another 11 hours and stock is limited.

Both machines above are certainly powerful, but a good number of folks prefer a slim machine for general use. One such item is the Asus VivoBook S510 (510UN-EH76) and its eight-generation Intel Core i7-8550U CPU and 8 GB of RAM. Buyers get a combo storage seup wiht a 256 GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive, along with a GeForce MX150 graphics card that's more than serviceable for light gaming. The 15.6" display is a 1920x1080 IPS unit, and the entire machine is a mere 0.7" (1.8 cm) thick. Newegg will hand it to you in exchange for $799.99. Like the Lenovo above, this deal runs out in 11 hours.

Ryzen system builders looking for an affordable-but-quality motherboard should take a look at the MSI X370 Gaming Pro. This slab o' circuits comes with Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, metal-reinforced main PCIe slots, and an M.2 slot. Additional niceties include both SLI and CrossFire support, and red onboard LEDs. Get this board for $107.8 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSEU39. The e-tailer will also throw in a free Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter and a $20 rebate card.

It's no secret that RAM's pretty darn expensive these days, so interested shoppers really should use grab a hold of the Newegg discount code EMCPSEU28 and go shopping through the e-tailer's selection of desktop RAM at 10% off. Memory of all types and brands is on sale, so get going, as this code expires today.

That's all for today, folks!