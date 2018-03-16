Rumor: Info on upcoming Coffee Lake CPUs leaked

It's easy for us enthusiasts to forget that the high-powered CPUs we favor aren't even a majority of the market. Intel still has a whole bundle of desktop Coffee Lake CPUs to launch, and it looks like they're on the way sooner than later. Videocardz has a list of chips that either popped up on Amazon for pre-order or were found in listings on Asus' website.

All the new chips have TDPs of 65 W or below and fill out the remainder of Intel's eighth-generation desktop Core lineup. Like the sixth- and seventh-generation CPU series, the low-power models ending in T are rated for a 35 W TDP.

Upcoming Intel CPUs Base Clock Cores/Threads L3 Cache TDP Revision Core i7-8700T 2.4 GHz 6/12 12MB 35W U0 Core i5-8600 3.1 GHz 6/6 9MB 65W U0 Core i5-8600T 2.3 GHz 6/6 9MB 35W U0 Core i5-8500 3.0 GHz 6/6 9MB 65W U0 Core i5-8500T 2.1 GHz 6/6 9MB 35W U0 Core i5-8400T 1.7 GHz 6/6 9MB 35W U0 Core i3-8300 3.7 GHz 4/4 8MB 62W B0 Core i3-8300T 3.2 GHz 4/4 8MB 35W B0 Core i3-8100T 3.1 GHz 4/4 6MB 35W B0 Pentium Gold G5600 3.9 GHz 2/4 4MB 54W B0 Pentium Gold G5500 3.8 GHz 2/4 4MB 54W B0 Pentium Gold G5500T 3.2 GHz 2/4 4MB 35W B0 Pentium Gold G5400 3.7 GHz 2/4 4MB 54W B0 Pentium Gold G5400 3.7 GHz 2/4 4MB 58W U0 Pentium Gold G5400T 3.1 GHz 2/4 4MB 35W B0 Pentium Gold G5400T 3.1 GHz 2/4 4MB 35W U0 Celeron G4920 3.2 GHz 2/2 2MB 54W B0 Celeron G4900 3.1 GHz 2/2 2MB 54W B0 Celeron G4900T 2.9 GHz 2/2 2MB 35W B0

Although it's good to have the full information on hand, there's not much earth-shattering news here. Possibly the most curious detail is that some of the CPUs in Asus' list are marked down as being the U0 stepping, while others are the B0 stepping. It's not clear what the difference implies given that the specifications we can compare appear to be more or less identical, save for the single exception of the U0-revision Pentium G5400 and its peculiar 58-W TDP. It seems unlikely that these chips have in-silicon mitigation for Meltdown and certain Spectre variants.