Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone Daydream headset shows up for pre-order

Google showed off its Daydream standalone VR platform back in May of last year. At the time, HTC and Lenovo both said they would bring Daydream headsets to market before the end of 2017. HTC eventually gave up on Google's platform in favor of its own for the Vive Focus standalone unit, and Lenovo has been pretty quiet on the matter until today. A product page for the PC maker's Mirage Solo headset has now appeared at B&H.

Lenovo gave an update on the headset's specs back during CES and revealed some key specifications. Assuming the specs haven't changed since then, the Mirage Solo uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and has 4 GB of memory, putting it roughly on par with a modern flagship smartphone for CPU and graphics grunt. It has 64 GB of integrated storage and a microSD card for adding more space. The headset has a single 5.5" LCD display with a resolution of 2560x1440 coupled with a pair of Fresnel lenses between it and the user's eyeballs. The screen has a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz and provides a 110° field of view.

The hardware specs and display aren't exactly market-leading. However, the integration of Google's WorldSense inside-out motion tracking could help the Mirage Solo offer convenience not available on higher-end headsets like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. WorldSense uses a combination of cameras and sensors to track motion without the need for lighthouse hardware and the associated setup headaches.

Lenovo said it's balanced the weight of the Mirage Solo as part of an effort to enhance comfort. The headset's 1.2-lb (645 g) weight includes a 4000-mAh battery that the company says should be enough for seven hours of use.

B&H lists the Lenovo Mirage Solo for preorder at $400 with an estimated ship date of May 11. The headset comes with a wireless Daydream motion controller.