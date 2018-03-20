National Ravioli Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- MyDigitalSSD SBX M.2 NVMe SSD full-capacity roundup @ PC Perspective
- CUDA is like owning a supercomputer @ HackADay
- Enermax LiqFusion 240 all-in-one CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
- Razer Core v2 external GPU case review @ Hexus
- Silverstone Strider Titanium 1500 W review @ JonnyGuru
- Samsung 860 EVO 500-GB SATA SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- BitFenix Enso review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Let's make a pact to play No One Lives Forever @ Rock Paper Shotgun (do it!)
- Relive portable gaming's limited LCD past through the magic of emulation @ Ars Technica
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is now free on iOS, Android—and dang, it's solid @ Ars Technica
- 3D printing and modeling with a robot assistant @ HackADay (categorizing this link made me feel like Wall-E with his spork)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Beer Ripples has a message for bar patrons @ New Atlas (and just $1,500/yr!)
- New York power companies can now charge Bitcoin miners more @ Ars Technica
- Trash-collecting river robot can be controlled by anyone via the web @ New Atlas [insert joke about trolling]
Science, technology, and space news
- The latest use for graphene—non-toxic hair dye @ New Atlas
- SpaceX indicates it will manufacture the BFR rocket in Los Angeles @ Ars Technica
- Learn programming from ants @ HackADay (BTW, this is one of the best channels on YouTube)
- Future Windows updates will take longer to install, but it'll feel quicker @ Ars Technica (must have licensed RDF tech from Apple)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- KFC launches 'triple cheese burger' laden with mozzarella and cheese @ dailymail.co.uk
- Corsair Hydro Series H150i Pro RGB and H115i Pro RGB reviews @ bit-tech
- Nitro Concepts Series S300 gaming chair review @ TechPowerUp (I've already said too much)
- Exclusive: cheese-scented shampoo and bacon conditioner exist, so you can smell like breakfast all day @ delish.com