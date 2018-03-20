Radeon Software 18.3.3 looks for A Way Out of the Sea of Thieves

Can you believe it's already March 20? Yes indeed, we're in the third week of the month, and AMD has apparently taken that as a cue to launch its next Radeon driver release. Radeon Software version 18.3.3 is a full driver release and adds official support for Sea of Thieves and A Way Out. This release is also the first non-beta package with support for version 1.1 of the Vulkan specification.

Microsoft-and-Rare's Sea of Thieves focuses on team-versus-team combat between pirate crews. The game is reportedly quite addictive and has extensive appearance customization. On the other end of the gaming spectrum, A Way Out is a co-op-only cinematic experience from the developers of Brothers—A Tale of Two Sons. In the game, you play a prisoner who helps another detainee break out of prison.

The latest drivers fix up a few issues, too. Forza Motorsport 7 should quit stuttering during races. Multi-GPU users should no longer suffer flickering and disappearing objects in Final Fantasy XV. Star Wars Battlefront 2 should stop hanging on the initial splash screen, and ReLive clips ought to be free of visual corruption or audio distortion.

The list of known issues looks pretty similar to previous ones. Like before, Destiny 2 may hang on older Radeons, and it may also have extended load times if you play it for a long while. Radeon Overlay may fail to enable in some games, and resizing Radeon Settings may cause the window to stutter. FFmpeg might output corrupted video for H.264 streams. Finally, running extended compute workloads on systems with 12 or more GPUs might not work as expected.

You can hit AMD's download site to grab the new driver. Here's a handy-dandy link to the Windows 10 64-bit edition.