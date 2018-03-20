GeForce 391.24 drivers are ready to plunder the Sea of Thieves

AMD isn't the only graphics company hoisting sails in preparation for Rare's Sea of Thieves. Nvidia's developers have also added day-one support for the nautical-themed title into the latest GeForce 391.24 driver release. The green graphics gurus brought the Ansel in-game photography tools to Pure Farming 2018, Q.U.B.E. 2, and Star Wars Battlefront II. The Nvidia Highlights kill-shot recording feature arrived in Call of Duty: WWII, Dying Light: Bad Blood, Escape from Tarkov, and Tekken 7. Additionally, the Nvidia Freestyle color-filtering feature got new "Old Film" and "Tilt-Shift" modes.

A driver release usually has bug fixes to go along with shiny new features, and the 391.24 release is no exception. The squashed bugs on the driver's windshield include stuttering in Media Player Classic Home Cinema, driver TDR errors in Firefox, flickering on Volta-based cards after disabling and re-enabling the card in Device Manager, and corruption in Rise of the Tomb Raider's in-game user interface. Nvidia claims that trouble involving unresponsive HTC Vive and Oculus Rift VR headsets has been cleared up, and that Freestyle will work more reliably in supported titles. The driver team also says that alt-tabbing in and out of full-screen windowed applications with G-Sync and v-sync on should no longer cause frame-rate drops.

John Lydgate gets credit for the quote "you can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can't please all of the people all of the time." That concept applies here. Unsquashed bugs include blank displays when switching memory speeds on the $3000 GeForce Titan V, a lack of display output when using two DVI ports and one DisplayPort connection on the GeForce GTX 780 Ti, and problems installing an operating system on Threadripper systems with ancient Kepler graphics cards. Game-specific known problems include BSODs in Gears of War 4 on Pascal cards and crashes in Doom on GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards when HDR is enabled in OpenGL mode.

As always, the latest Nvidia GeForce 391.24 driver is available for download on the company's driver download page. Adventurous gerbils can let GeForce Experience install it automatically, and the especially-cautious can check out the release notes here.