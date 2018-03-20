Tuesday deals: cheap SSDs, a 32" 4K display, and more

Hi there, gerbils! Yesterday's real-time ray tracing news brought a wave of nostalgia over me. It's interesting to look back at how the technology has always been promised but never delivered, even as far back as the days of the Playstation 2. However, two enormous companies are now putting their weight behind it, and it's hard to argue that today's hardware is up to the task. But until I can play ray-traced Witcher 3, I have to hunt hardware deals. Here's today's rather bountiful crop.

I'm really happy to report that today we have some actually-cheap SSDs. The first is the big honkin' Micron 1100 2-TB solid-state drive. This bit bucket uses a SATA interface and is capable of pushing 530 MB/s in sequential reads and 500 MB/s in writes. This SSD is just the ticket for an enormous Steam library, and you can get your hands on it from Rakuten for $297.49 with the promo code SAVE15. Note that you need to have a site account and enter the code during the checkout process.

The drive above sure is roomy, but you might be on the lookout for something that's a heck of a lot faster. Enter the Adata XPG SX7000 512-GB drive. This NVMe SSD should be able to deliver a whopping 1800 MB/s of sequential reads and 850 MB/s of sequential writes. You also get five-year warranty coverage to boot. Rakuten will currently hand you this stick o' flash for a mere $127.49 if you use the code SAVE15 during checkout. That's almost SATA drive pricing territory.

You may be wondering that it's been a while since we've had a deal on a humongous monitor. Here is its, then. The LG 32UD59-B is an IPS monitor with a resolution of 3840x2160. The gorgeous 32" panel can reproduce a whopping 95% of the wide DCI-P3 color space, and there's FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate technology to boot. Here's the best part: you can have this monitor for just $399.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPSRP25. That's one heck of a deal right there.

If there's a recommendation that the TR staff issues time and again, it's for Fractal Design's Define line of enclosures. The Define Mini C is easily one of the best microATX enclosures around. It has a near-perfect internal layout with room for up to three radiators, sound-proofing material on the side panels, and a helping of cable-organizing features. You can get this case for $54.99 rom Newegg right now.

You might be considering getting rid of your old-and-tired input peripherals and getting some modern gear. Check out the Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard and G403 Prodigy mouse, then. The keyboard has "mech-dome" switches, media shortcuts, and RGB LED lighting. It's also spill-resistant to boot. Meanwhile, the G403 mouse has adjustable weight and a PMW3366 optical sensor that can track up to 12,000 DPI. You can get your hands on both pieces for only $59.99 from Newegg Flash while stocks last.

While we're on the topic of keyboards, your preferences might gravitate towards the crispy feel of Cherry MX Brown switches. If that's the case, you're probably drooling at the sight of the G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 keyboard. This offering is almost all business— the design is compact and simple, an the only concession toward blinginess is red LED lighting. Get this keyboard for a mere $54.99 from Newegg Flash. I'd hurry up if I were you.

