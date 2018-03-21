Samsung PM883 SSDs and 64-GB RDIMMs are open for business

All the real-time ray-tracing talk this week might give on the impression that the Game Developer's Conference is the only computer-related gathering going on. As it happens, the Open Compute Project is holding its US Summit this week in San Jose. Samsung is taking the cloud- and datacenter-focused conference as an opportunity to show off its PM883 high-density datacenter SSDs, along with 64-GB DDR4 registered memory modules made with the company's own monolithic 16- Gb memory chips.

The PM883 drives provide datacenter operators with either 4 TB or 8 TB of storage in a 2.5" form factor with the familiar 6-Gbps SATA interface. Samsung says these drives are the first datacenter units to use LPDDR4 DRAM chips fabricated on a 10-nm process for caching. The drives' sequential throughput figures are what one would expect from a modern SATA SSD with lots of 64-layer 3D V-NAND chips in parallel. Reads should hit 550 MB/s and writes could go as high as 520 MB/s. The company puts random I/O performance at 98,000 IOPS when reading and 28,000 IOPS when writing.

The 4-TB model ought to handle 5,466 TB of writes during its life and the jumbo 8-TB model should withstand 10,932 TB of writes. Samsung says it focused on keeping the drives' power consumption down, touting 2.8-W power consumption when reading and 3.7 W when writing. The drives' Power Disable (PWDIS) feature lets server operators reduce energy usage further by enabling power management on a per-drive basis on SATA 3.3-compliant systems.

Cloud and datacenter customers tend to want lots of memory to go along with high-density storage, and Samsung's 64-GB DDR4 registered DIMMs should help those deep-pocketed buyers jam more RAM into their servers. The manufacturer says the new modules can run at speeds up to 2666 MT/s and use 20% less power than same-capacity DIMMs that use 8-Gb memory chips. Furthermore, Samsung says the larger capacity of the individual chips will allow for future DIMMs with a capacity of 256 GB each.

Samsung didn't spill the beans on pricing or availability for the PM883 SSDs, but given their datacenter ambitions, they probably won't be found in Newegg's catalog anytime soon. The company says its 64 GB RDIMMs built with 16 Gb memory chips are available now and that 128 GB and 256 GB versions will be released later this year.