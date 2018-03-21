Toshiba shows off CD5, XD5, and HK6-DC SSDs and KumoScale software

Although we figure the majority of our readers are micro-computer enthusiasts, we know that there are more than a few gerbils out there knee-deep in systems administration. If that describes you, you might have an interest in today's Toshiba announcements. Three new datacenter-oriented SSDs based on the company's 64-layer BiCS 3D flash memory are on the way, and they're called the CD5, XD5, and HK6-DC. Toshiba is also offering a network-storage abstraction software called KumoScale.

The name of the game with Toshiba's latest SSDs is high read performance coupled with high capacity. The CD5 is a 2.5" drive with a U.2 interface that will come in capacities ranging from 960 GB to 7680 GB. Toshiba says it will move data at up to 3140 MB/s in sequential reads and up to 1940MB/s in writes. Random performance is less balanced—the CD5 series is rated for 500K IOPS on random reads but only 35K IOPS on random writes. Toshiba says the U.2 drives will draw 9-14 W under load.

The XD5 series SSDs are also NVMe units, but they come in M.2-22110 form. Their smaller size means reduced capacity compared to the CD5s, of course, but a maximum size of 3840 GB is nothing to sneer at. Toshiba says these drives are "optimized for low latency." Despite that claim, the company didn't share random performance figures for the XD5s. Toshiba does say the drives should read at up to 2600 MB/s and write at up to 890 MB/s sequentially.

Finally, the HK6-DC series are 2.5" SSDs with a 6-Gbps SATA interface. Like the XD5 units, they'll top out at 3840 GB and according to Toshiba are likewise optimized for read-intensive workloads. Perhaps for that reason, the company only gives performance numbers for read operations: 85K IOPS on random accesses, and up to 550 MB/s in sequential reads.

Along with the new SSDs, Toshiba also announced the release of KumoScale. The company describes KumoScale as a "shared accelerated storage software." Specifically, KumoScale is targeted at Kubernetes-based systems implementing NVMe-over-Fabrics, or NVMe-oF. Toshiba really didn't provide many details about KumoScale, but says that the program provides "simple and flexible abstraction of physical disks into a pool of block storage" without sacrificing performance.

All three of the new SSD lines support power-loss protection, "cryptographic erase," and hardware-based AES encryption. Toshiba didn't say anything about the durability of the new drives, but it'll warranty them for five years when they hit the market in the second quarter of this year.