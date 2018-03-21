HTC sends the Vive Focus and its Vive Wave SDK around the world

Talk at the Games Developers Conference seems to be dominated by news about real-time ray-tracing technology from AMD, Microsoft, and Nvidia, but virtual reality hasn't lost its buzzword status. HTC announced today that its Vive Focus standalone VR headset will, in fact, make its way out of its current home in China to customers in other parts of the world. The company also says it has development kits available to registered application developers starting today.

As a refresher, the Vive Focus pairs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with a 2880x1600 AMOLED display. Applications are stored on a microSD card. The Focus has a six-degrees-of-freedom inside-out tracking system not found on the company's PC-based Vive and Vive Pro HMDs.

The Vive Focus currently sells for ¥3999 (about $600) in China. As a point of comparison, Oculus said in October that its Go standalone VR headset would cost less than $200 and launch in early 2018, though we expect it'll offer less performance than the Vive Focus. Developers that want to get started writing applications for HTC's Vive Wave platform can register for a Focus development kit here and proceed to download the Vive Wave SDK.