International Goof Off Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I think this bleats for itself.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair AX1600i Digital ATX power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Raijintek Orcus 240 review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus Strix Fusion 500 headset review @ Guru3D
  4. Thermaltake View 37 case review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Nvidia Titan V video card gaming review @ HardOCP
  6. Asus Lyra mesh WiFi review @ Hexus
  7. Roccat Horde Aimo keyboard review @ KitGuru
  8. Phicomm K3C AC1900 MU-MIMO gigabit router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  9. Adata EMIX H30 + SOLOX F30 bundle review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Omega case review @ ThinkComputers
  11. The Plextor M8V SATA SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Unreal Engine + $60,000 GPU = amazing, real-time raytraced Star Wars @ Ars Technica
  2. Ark: Survival Evolved revamps more dinos in delightfully silly ways @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Space Tyrant's draconian grip on both space and time @ Quarter To Three
  4. Xbox's Phil Spencer is still open to Banjo and Kazooie appearing in Super Smash Bros. @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Building a static grass applicator @ HackADay (grasscinating [the village])
  2. Twitter CEO says Bitcoin will be the world's 'single currency' in 10 years @ Slashdot
  3. Look upon Eyepot, and weep for mercy @ HackADay
  4. How to build a Commodore 64 with Raspberry Pi Zero for under $50 @ HotHardware
  5. Real-life Iron Man Richard Browning flies his Gravity jet suit up Europe's longest zip line @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Soft robotic fish blends right in with the real ones @ New Atlas
  2. Ajit Pai says net neutrality was the top threat to broadband deployment @ Ars Technica
  3. Banana waste product makes for slower-melting ice cream @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Keyboard Review @ Legit Reviews
  2. Pizza with 111 different types of cheese on sets new world record @ guinnessworldrecords.com
