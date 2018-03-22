International Goof Off Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair AX1600i Digital ATX power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Raijintek Orcus 240 review @ bit-tech
- Asus Strix Fusion 500 headset review @ Guru3D
- Thermaltake View 37 case review @ Gamers Nexus
- Nvidia Titan V video card gaming review @ HardOCP
- Asus Lyra mesh WiFi review @ Hexus
- Roccat Horde Aimo keyboard review @ KitGuru
- Phicomm K3C AC1900 MU-MIMO gigabit router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Adata EMIX H30 + SOLOX F30 bundle review @ TechPowerUp
- Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Omega case review @ ThinkComputers
- The Plextor M8V SATA SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Unreal Engine + $60,000 GPU = amazing, real-time raytraced Star Wars @ Ars Technica
- Ark: Survival Evolved revamps more dinos in delightfully silly ways @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Space Tyrant's draconian grip on both space and time @ Quarter To Three
- Xbox's Phil Spencer is still open to Banjo and Kazooie appearing in Super Smash Bros. @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Building a static grass applicator @ HackADay (grasscinating [the village])
- Twitter CEO says Bitcoin will be the world's 'single currency' in 10 years @ Slashdot
- Look upon Eyepot, and weep for mercy @ HackADay
- How to build a Commodore 64 with Raspberry Pi Zero for under $50 @ HotHardware
- Real-life Iron Man Richard Browning flies his Gravity jet suit up Europe's longest zip line @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- Soft robotic fish blends right in with the real ones @ New Atlas
- Ajit Pai says net neutrality was the top threat to broadband deployment @ Ars Technica
- Banana waste product makes for slower-melting ice cream @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Keyboard Review @ Legit Reviews
- Pizza with 111 different types of cheese on sets new world record @ guinnessworldrecords.com