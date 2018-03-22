Thursday deals: an Acer ET322QK for $350, powerful laptops, and more

Yay, spring! Oh wait, it's winter. Never mind, it's spring again. This refrain is being heard around most of Europe and the US right now. If you ask me if I'm going out with a heavy jacket, a light sweater, or shorts, the answer is "yes." Thankfully, hunting deals requires no particular attire—I'm still in pajamas and robe typing this out. Check out what I found—today's harvest is bountiful.

I like big monitors and I cannot lie. We have two of those for you today. The first is the Acer ET322QK. This humoungous 32" beast has a VA panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. Acer says the display has a 3000:1 native contrast ratio and that maximum brightness should hit 300 cd/m². There's FreeSync support on tap, to boot. You're probably thinking "$500 or more," so let us disabuse you of that notion: you can get it for a stupid-low $349.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSRR48.

The second display we have on the table today is the Acer XG270HU. This model is a 27" gaming monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a 144-Hz maximum refresh rate. The TN panel has a native contrast ratio of 1000:1 and can shine as brightly as 350 cd/m². Support for FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate tech should help stop tearing dead in its tracks. Get a hold of this monitor for $299.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSRR45.

Since it's all about duos today, how about a couple of sweet laptops? The first is a gaming model, the Asus ROG Strix GL702VS-AH73. Its name won't ring any bells, but we're sure that'll change with the specs list. You get an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU accompanied by 12 GB of RAM. Storage is provided by a combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. This laptop has two jewels in its crown, though: a 1920x1080 75-Hz display with G-Sync support, and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card with 8 GB of VRAM. Folks, that is one heck of a package right there. Newegg will hand it to you in exchange for $1,279 with the help of the code EMCPSRR27.

Should your mobile computing needs be better served with a slimmer, more sensible machine, then you'll want to look at the Asus VivoBook S S410UQ-NH74. This 14" laptop is packed with a seriously-meaty Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB solid-state drive. As an added bonus, you get a competent Nvidia GeForce 940 MX graphics card that'll draw pixels on the 14" 1920x1080 display. Take this machine home for $679.99 from Newegg.

Guess who's back! That's right, big hard drives. Today's speedy, spacious spinners are a couple of Toshiba N300 4-TB drives. These HDDs have a 7200-RPM rotational speed, a generous 128 MB of cache, and NAS-optimized firmware. The pair is just perfect for a RAID-1 setup, or perhaps to augment your existing storage facility. Get the two for only $199.99 from Newegg. That works out to a square $25 per terabyte.

Never ever skimp on your build's power supply. If you want a quality unit without spending a wad of cash, check out the Corsair CS650M. This 650-W unit offers semi-modular cabling, four eight-pin PCIe power connectors, and comes with an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. You can get one of these for $69.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSRR62. That price is pretty darn good on its own, but you also get another $20 back by way of a rebate card.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.