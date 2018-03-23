Thermaltake View 37 case puts PC internals on full display

Fully-transparent case windows give a decent look at the components within a custom-built PC, but that glimpse isn't good enough for the designers at Thermaltake. The company's View 37 Riing Edition and View 37 RGB Edition E-ATX chassis have an acrylic panel that wraps around one side and the top of the case to offer up an unobstructed peek at the goods inside the box.

The View 37 will accept motherboards up to 13" wide (33 cm) and graphics cards up to 16.1" (41 cm) long without the front fan in place. Power supplies up to 8.7" (22 cm) will slide in without issue. Pack rats can stow as many as seven 3.5" drives, a total of eleven 2.5" devices, or some intermediate combination of both. All this storage space means the case is big, measuring 20.6" tall, 10.3" wide, and 21.2" deep (53 cm x 26 cm x 54 cm). The chassis comes with a support bracket for vertical GPU mounting, but builders must supply their own PCIe riser cable.

The View 37 comes with 140-mm fans, but the manufacturer says buyers can stuff 200-mm spinning air movers behind the case's clear front panel. Air coolers as tall as 7.1" (18 cm) will also fit. For those that prefer liquid cooling, the case is ready to swallow a 360-mm or 280-mm radiator behind the front panel or a 360-mm or 420-mm heat exchanger next to the motherboard tray. Either way, builders can also mount a 120-mm radiator to the case's rear panel.

Thermaltake is offering up two different takes on the View 37. The standard Riing Edition has blue LEDs on the pair of included 140-mm-diameter fans. The RGB Edition comes with three of the company's fanciful Riing RGB fans in the same large size along with a standalone RGB controller. Thermaltake says the colorful diodes will also accept instruction from Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, or MSI's Mystic Light software packages on compatible motherboards. Thermaltake's controller can be used from outside the case thanks to a PCI-bracket remote control.

The View 37 Riing Edition with blue-lit Riing fans is available from Amazon for $110. The View 37 RGB Edition is listed at Newegg for $170. The company backs the View 37 with a three-year warranty.